Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues chasing Moises Caicedo; club not talking to Anthony Gordon, and more - January 16, 2023

Chelsea returned to winning ways on Sunday (January 15) against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Graham Potter’s team next face Liverpool in the upcoming weekend in the league.

Meanwhile, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues remain interested in Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, Romano has also said that the London giants are not in touch with Anthony Gordon.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 16, 2023:

Chelsea chasing Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is highly appreciated at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea continue to keep a close eye on Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian is a target for Graham Potter, who remains keen to add more quality to his midfield this year. The English manager is well aware of the 21-year-old’s qualities, having previously worked together at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues are sweating on the future of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, with both players in the final six months of their contract. Speaking on his YouTube Channel, as cited by This Is Futbol, Romano said that investing heavily in Mykhaylo Mudryk could affect the club’s business this month.

“I wanted to touch also on Chelsea because I’ve mentioned to you many times – two weeks ago, also in the last video I did – Moises Caicedo. Chelsea’s interest in Moises Caicedo is really concrete, they really like the player, Graham Potter knows him very well,” said Romano.

He added:

“So let’s (remember) that Chelsea are really interested in this boy. Of course, they just signed Mykhailo Mudryk, so let’s see how now they will decide how to act on the market, how much they want to bid for other players they’re interested in after spending big money on Mudryk, but Mosies Caicedo is a player they really appreciate.”

Caicedo has appeared 20 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal and setting up one more.

Blues not talking to Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not in contact with Anthony Gordon regarding a possible move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English prodigy has earned rave reviews with his performances for Everton this season and has generated interest from clubs around the league. The Blues have also been monitoring him for a while and were previously expected to move for the player this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Tottenham Hotspur have also moved on from Gordon.

“Everton have offered Anthony Gordon a new deal; let’s see how talks will go in the next months. Chelsea have decided to invest in Mykhaylo Mudryk, so they’re not in talks to sign Gordon now. Tottenham monitored him in the last few months, but they now feel they need different players as a priority,” wrote Romano.

The 21-year-old has registered three goals in 18 games across competitions for the Toffees this season.

Chelsea interested in Kyle Walker-Peters

Kyle Walker-Peters has been quite impressive this season.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Kyle Walker-Peters, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Englishman has been in top form since joining Southampton from Tottenham Hotspur in 2020. His steady rise has not skipped the attention of the Blues, who have identified the 25-year-old as a backup for Reece James.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the London giants are currently prioritising a move for Pedro Porro.

“Kyle Walker-Peters is another one on the radar. There’s been links of him going out recently, and that is all correct. Chelsea are looking at him as well as another option, but at the moment, Pedro Porro was the main one that they’re going to try and pursue,” said Phillips.

Walker-Peters has appeared 18 times across competitions for the Saints this season, scoring once.

