Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues close to completing €50m move for La Liga defender, club preparing €17m offer for Barcelona star, and more - 26th August 2021

Chelsea are gearing up for a nail-biting finish to their summer. The Blues have already secured the services of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli, but the London side are planning for a few more additions before the end of the month.

Chelsea are edging closer to securing the services of a La Liga defender they have been tracking for quite some time. The Blues are also preparing a €17m offer for a Barcelona contract rebel.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 26 August 2021.

Chelsea close to completing €50m move for La Liga defender

Chelsea are very close to completing a move for Jules Kounde

Chelsea are close to completing a move for Jules Kounde, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Blues have been monitoring the French defender all summer. The Premier League giants have reached an agreement with Sevilla for Kounde and will pay €50m plus add-ons for his services.

The Frenchman is one of Europe's most talented young defenders and has caught the eye with his assured performances at the back for Sevilla. Chelsea consider the Frenchman to be an ideal replacement for Thiago Silva, with Thomas Tuchel making Kounde his top centre-back target this summer.

Got to hand it to Marina Granovskaia if we get Jules Kounde for €50 million, a great piece of business. pic.twitter.com/twZjpacBFl — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 25, 2021

The German manager is eager to continue his golden run since taking charge at Chelsea. After winning the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, Tuchel is now hoping to help Chelsea lift the Premier League. The Blues believe Kounde will be vital to their cause and are ready to welcome him to Stamford Bridge.

Blues preparing €17m offer for Barcelona star

Chelsea are leading the race for Ilaix Moriba

Chelsea are preparing a €17m offer for Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba, according to The Hard Tackle via Adrian Sanchez. The Blues are leading the race for the Spaniard, who is all set to leave Barcelona after rejecting a contract extension.

Moriba caught the eye with his performances last season, registering a goal and three assists in 18 games in all competitions.

However, the Spaniard has been in a contract standoff with Barcelona and with less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, the Catalans have put him up for sale. There are a host of clubs monitoring the player’s situation, but Chelsea are leading the race for now.

Chelsea star set for medical with West Ham United

Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

Kurt Zouma is currently undergoing a medical at West Ham United, according to The Evening Standard. The Frenchman is closing in on a move away from Chelsea after failing to break into the team under Thomas Tuchel.

The impending arrival of Jules Kounde is expected to push him further down the pecking order, so a move is in the best interest of all parties.

Chelsea and West Ham are in direct contact to prepare Kurt Zouma paperworks as soon as possible. Personal terms and medical completed today morning - agents details to be agreed soon. 🔵 #CFC #WHUFC



…and Chelsea have they final, official bid ready for Jules Koundé. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Zouma declined the chance to join the Hammers earlier in the summer but has now reportedly undergone a change of heart. West Ham United will pay Chelsea £25m for his services.

