Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues very close to completing deal for French star, Spanish ace offered to La Liga side on loan, and more - 29th July 2021

Chelsea have completed their first signing of the summer, adding Marcus Bettinelli to their squad on a free transfer. The English goalkeeper will serve as Willy Caballero’s replacement at Stamford Bridge and has signed a two-year contract with the Blues. However, Tuchel is not expected to stop after securing the 29-year-old's services. Despite winning the UEFA Champions League last season, the German manager remains eager for reinforcements.

Chelsea are planning to bolster their backline this summer. Tuchel is also keen on streamlining his squad before the new campaign and the Blues are expected to offload a few of their current players, both on a loan and permanent basis.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 29 July 2021.

Chelsea very close to completing deal for French star

Jules Kounde

Chelsea are very close to completing a deal for Jules Kounde, according to The Express via Sky Sports. The Blues have been locked in negotiations with Sevilla for some time and have proposed a player-plus-cash deal for the Frenchman. The Premier League giants are offering the Spanish side Kurt Zouma and £30m to part with their prized asset. Kounde has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and the deal now depends on the two clubs agreeing to a transfer fee.

Personal terms are already ok with Koundé (5-year deal).

Chelsea are offering to Seville around €30/35m + Zouma in the negotiation.

It means about 55mil pounds including Zouma's market value.

The deal is very close. @SkySport #Tranfers pic.twitter.com/TG6r5Havt2 — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 28, 2021

The Blues are eager to strengthen their backline ahead of a pivotal season. And despite Thiago Silva agreeing to a one-year extension, Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in a star defender this summer. Kounde certainly fits the bill; the 22-year-old is one of the most highly-rated defenders in Europe at the moment. Zouma, on the other hand, has struggled to break into Tuchel’s plans and would not mind an opportunity to start anew in La Liga.

Spanish ace offered to La Liga side on loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea have offered Kepa Arrizabalaga to Valencia on loan, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gold Digital. The Blues are eager to offload the Spaniard, who has not lived up to expectations since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2018 for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper. Kepa does not stand a chance of usurping Edouard Mendy from the No.1 spot in Thomas Tuchel’s team and might be itching for a move away to get regular playing time.

Kepa Arrizabalaga on his Chelsea future:



🗣"Nobody knows what will happen in the future. But today I am very happy in London, and I hope that in the coming years I can celebrate many more titles with my team, Chelsea Football Club."@kepa_46 | #CFC pic.twitter.com/cRi6RISjgD — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) July 28, 2021

Chelsea are proposing a loan move away to La Liga, which could appeal to the Spaniard. The Blues might not feel Kepa’s absence either, with Marcus Bettinelli experienced enough for the No. 2 job.

Chelsea star close to joining Crystal Palace on loan

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is close to a loan move to Crystal Palace, according to The Express. The English midfielder reportedly turned down offers from Newcastle United and Leeds United to opt for the Eagles. Gallagher enjoyed a fruitful loan spell last season with West Bromwich Albion, registering two goals and two assists from 30 games in the Premier League.

The Blues man was wanted by Palace last summer, but Roy Hodson preferred to prioritize a loan deal for Michy Batshuayi instead. However, the Eagles look to have finally secured their man this year.

