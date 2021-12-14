Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues close to extending contracts of 2 defenders; club reignite interest in Sevilla star, and more - 14th December 2021

Chelsea are preparing to welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday. The Blues are currently third in the Premier League table after 16 games, while the Toffees are languishing in 14th.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are close to extending the contracts of two defenders whose current deals expire next summer. Elsewhere, the Blues are ready to reignite their interest in Jules Kounde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 14th December 2021.

Chelsea close to extending contracts of Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva

Chelsea are close to extending the contracts of Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva.

Chelsea are close to extending the contracts of Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva, according to IB Times via Gianluca Di Marzio. The Blues are sweating on the futures of four of their current defenders, all of whom could become free agents next summer. Christensen and Silva are both on that list.

The Danish defender has been one of the stalwarts of the Chelsea backline this season. The 25-year-old has amassed 140 appearances for the Blues in total, but has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Manager Thomas Tuchel wants Christensen to stay at the club, and it now appears Chelsea have reached a breakthrough in talks with the player's entourage. Only a few details remain to be sorted, after which the Dane should sign a four-year deal with the club. The London side will have the option of an additional year as well.

Chelsea are also impressed by Thiago Silva's leadership qualities, and want to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are all set to tie him down to a one-year extension that would see him at the club till the summer of 2023.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Thiago Silva wants to stay as he’s loving Chelsea life - board and Tuchel are ‘super happy’ with him. Chelsea are preparing their new contract proposal for Thiago Silva. New deal until June 2023 to be completed soon. Sources see his contract extension as ‘matter of time’ 🔵 #CFC Thiago Silva wants to stay as he’s loving Chelsea life - board and Tuchel are ‘super happy’ with him. Chelsea are preparing their new contract proposal for Thiago Silva. New deal until June 2023 to be completed soon. Sources see his contract extension as ‘matter of time’ 🔵 #CFCThiago Silva wants to stay as he’s loving Chelsea life - board and Tuchel are ‘super happy’ with him. https://t.co/8wtTbch1z1

The London side are also fretting about the futures of Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta as well. Both players are in the final year of their respective contracts. However, buoyed by their success with Christensen and Silva, Chelsea will hope for similar luck with Rudiger and Azpilicueta too.

Blues reignite interest in Jules Kounde

Chelsea are ready to reignite their interest in Jules Kounde.

Chelsea are ready to reignite their interest in Jules Kounde, according to Footy Extras via Mundo Deportivo.

The Blues failed in their attempt to take the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge this summer. The London side were locked in negotiations with Sevilla, but talks ended after the La Liga side upped their asking price for Kounde in the eleventh hour.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Chelsea want to revive the transfer of Jules Koundé from Sevilla as they actively search for Antonio Rüdiger's replacement.



(Source: Mundo Deportivo) 🚨 Chelsea want to revive the transfer of Jules Koundé from Sevilla as they actively search for Antonio Rüdiger's replacement.(Source: Mundo Deportivo) https://t.co/jIRo8RnTnh

Chelsea walked away, but could return to the table if Antonio Rudiger leaves the club next summer. Sevilla have no intention of letting Kounde leave in January, but could be willing to cash in on him at the end of the season. The Blues could face competition from Manchester United for Kounde's signature, though.

Lazio contact Chelsea for Kepa Arizzabalaga

Lazio have contacted Chelsea over a possible move for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Lazio have contacted Chelsea over a possible move for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Ivision Sport via Il Messaggero.

The Spaniard is wanted in Italy by former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri. Kepa Arrizabalaga has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Edouard Mendy.

The 27-year-old's current deal expires in 2025. However, Chelsea could be willing to offload the player if they receive the right price.

