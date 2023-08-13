Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues closing in on £115 million Moises Caicedo deal; club retain Dusan Vlahovic interest, and more - August 13, 2023

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13) in their Premier League season opener. The Blues will embark on a new journey under Mauricio Pochettino, who will be eager to start his tenure with a win.

Meanwhile, the London giants are closing in on a £115 million move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, the Premier League side have retained their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, heres' a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 13, 2023:

Chelsea closing in on £115 million Moises Caicedo deal

Moises Caicedo is likely to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are close to completing a £115 million move for Moises Caicedo, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Ecuadorian’s future has been the talk of the town this summer. The Blues have been locked in negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion for weeks to secure a move for the 21-year-old. With talks hanging on the balance, Liverpool had attempted to hijack the move in the last couple of days.

The Merseyside club’s offer was accepted by the Seagulls, too. However, Caicedo remains determined to move to Stamford Bridge and rejected the chance to join the Reds.

The Blues have since decided to improve their offer to £115 million to convince Brighton. A move is now expected to be completed by this weekend.

Blues retain Dusan Vlahovic interest

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues remain interested in Dusan Vlahovic, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. They were heavily linked with a move for the Serbian earlier this summer, but a transfer has failed to materialise.

Recent reports have suggested that the London giants have moved on from the 23-year-old, but Galetti has brushed those claims aside. He told Give Me Sport that Chelsea have offered Juventus a player-plus-cash proposal for Vlahovic, which includes Romelu Lukaku, but it has been rejected.

"In the last few days, some reports claim that Chelsea aren’t interested in Vlahovic. But based on my info, the situation is a bit different because Chelsea made an offer to Juventus for Vlahovic, putting €25m (£22m) on the table with add-ons included, plus Lukaku and cash," said Galetti.

The journalist continued:

“So, Chelsea are interested in Vlahovic, but after the last round of talks with Juventus, distance remains because the Bianconeri immediately rejected a bid of €25m, which is not considered enough by the Italian club that asks for around €40m (£35m) in addition to the Belgian striker to let do Vlahovic go.”

Paris Saint-Germain were initially interested in Vlahovic but have since moved on from the 23-year-old.

Chelsea battling Liverpool for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are locked in a battle with Liverpool for the signature of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The English midfielder caught the eye with Leicester City last season despite failing to save the club from relegation. Pochettino is focusing on midfield reinforcements this summer and has his eyes on the 24-year-old.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the Foxes are hoping to keep hold of the player, who's generating interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

"Leicester face a major struggle to cling onto the player because all of a sudden he’s got a line of Premier League suitors. Leicester know he is too good for the Championship, but they are just hoping beyond hope. He’s ready to fire them back up to the Premier League," said Jones.

He continued:

“I’m not totally convinced by the Liverpool links, but Chelsea have an eye on it too, and there are a couple of mid-to-lower Premier League sides that sense an opportunity here to sign a difference maker because those bigger clubs have not actually made their offers known.

"I was so impressed by his impact on Sunday, but Enzo Maresca will feel he can get so much out of this player and help his growth if he hangs around.”

Dewsbury-Hall started the new championship campaign with a bang, scoring both goals in Leicester's 2-1 win over Coventry City last weekend.