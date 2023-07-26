Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues closing in on Mohammed Kudus; club continue negotiations for Moises Caicedo, and more - July 26, 2023

Chelsea face Newcastle United at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 26 (Wednesday) in their next pre-season game. Mauricio Pochettino's team are coming off a 4-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in another friendly.

Meanwhile, the Blues are closing in on Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus. Elsewhere, the London giants remain locked in negotiations for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 26, 2023:

Chelsea closing in on Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with Mohammed Kudus, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Ghanaian forward has been in exquisite form of late for Ajax but remains linked with a move away from the Johan Cruyff Stadium. Apart from the Blues, Arsenal also have their eyes on the 22-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Eredivisie giants want £40 million for Kudus this summer

"Chelsea have registered their interest in Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus and are even close to agreeing personal terms. But no offer has been placed yet. Kudus is under contract at Ajax until 2025 and is keen to leave. He has already rejected a one-year extension back in April," wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“The Arsenal interest is genuine as well, although they won’t move prior to outgoings. They made contact a couple of weeks ago. Brighton are also in the race. Kudus is going to cost about £40m."

Kudus' versatility could be an asset for Pochettino.

Blues continue negotiations for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain locked in negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been hot on the heels of the Ecuadorian all summer, but a move has failed to materialise. Recent reports have hinted that the London giants have ended their pursuit of the 21-year-old.

However, Romano has refuted those claims in his column for Caught Offside, adding that the Seagulls want a premium fee for their man.

"Despite what’s being claimed elsewhere, I’m told negotiations are ongoing for Chelsea and Moises Caicedo – no changes. It was never easy to negotiate with Brighton, and that’s still the case.

"It's a very difficult deal, and I think Brighton fans can be proud of their club for being strong in these negotiations, as they always are," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Brighton want important money. Yhey’re not accepting £70m plus add-ons. They want a lot more than this, and, I think, Chelsea could go higher. They will attack the situation again and try to reach an agreement."

Romano also added that the player is keen to move to Stamford Bridge.

"Caicedo really wants the move, so let’s see how he will act in the next days; but I can guarantee the negotiations are ongoing and that it’s not over.

"I know Chelsea fans are getting impatient, and it’s not easy, but the player wants to join Chelsea as his priority, and they are working on it," wrote Romano.

Caicedo could be the perfect partner for Enzo Fernandez at the heart of Pochettino's midfield.

Hakim Ziyech tipped for Saudi Arabia move

Hakim Ziyech could be on his way to the Middle East this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Hakim Ziyech could still complete a transfer to Saudi Arabia. The Moroccan forward's move to Al-Nassr broke down in the final stages due to a disagreement regarding wages.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Al-Ahli have their eyes on Ziyech.

"Keep an eye on Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, too. His Al-Nassr move collapsed following concerns during his Madrid medical over his knee and hip.

"Al-Nassr still offered Ziyech a €15m annual salary, but they restructured the package so that the base wage was 40% less," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"This meant Ziyech would have to make his full salary in appearances and bonuses, something he was not prepared to do. The Ziyech camp argue the medical issues were red herrings and that actually Al-Nassr pulled out because they landed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter. Al-Ahli may yet revive the deal."

The Blues remain keen to offload the player, who's also eager to leave for a fresh adventure.