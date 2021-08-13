Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues complete Romelu Lukaku transfer, Thomas Tuchel's next three targets revealed, and more - 13th August 2021

Chelsea will enter the new season with renewed vigor. The Blues bandwagon has shown no signs of slowing down since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

The German guided the Premier League giants to a Champions League triumph last season and topped it up with a UEFA Super Cup win this week. There's an air of optimism at Stamford Bridge now, but Tuchel is aware he needs reinforcements to fight for the league.

The German is eager to add a few new faces to the squad before the end of the summer, while also offloading some of the deadwood.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 13 August 2021.

Chelsea complete Romelu Lukaku transfer

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea completed the transfer of Romelu Lukaku on Thursday. The Belgian has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, completing a glorious return to his former club.

Lukaku has been on a roller-coaster ride since leaving the Blues in 2014, impressing during his stint with Everton but failing to make an impact at Manchester United.

However, he transformed into one of the most feared strikers in Europe after joining Inter Milan. Lukaku managed 64 goals and 16 assists from 95 appearances for the Nerazzurri, helping them win the Serie A title last summer and prompting Chelsea to break the bank for him.

The Blues paid £97.5m for the Belgian’s services. Speaking at his official unveiling, Lukaku said he wanted to help the club win titles.

"I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling. The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together" said Lukaku.

Lukaku: “I’m happy, blessed to be back at this wonderful club. I have supported Chelsea as a kid. The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly and just coming off winning Serie A. This opportunity comes at the right time and we can have a lot of success together” 🔵 #CFC pic.twitter.com/WNa2MFIqyV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

Thomas Tuchel's next three targets revealed

Jules Kounde

Chelsea are planning three more additions this summer, according to The Express via The Athletic. The Blues are planning to rope in Sevilla's Jules Kounde, West Ham United's Declan Rice and Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni before the end of the month.

The Sevilla defender is reportedly a top priority for Tuchel. However, Chelsea will have to offload players before they can make any additions. Tuchel has already put as many as 10 players up for sale and if the Blues manage to move them, there could be more incomings.

Chelsea already have a clear idea of who they would like to bring & according to The Athletic, Declan Rice, Aurelien Tchouameni & Jules Kounde r the current names on the club's shortlist. Kounde is deemed 2 be the priority with Chelsea currently on the lookout 4 another defender — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 13, 2021

Chelsea star agrees terms with Arsenal

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web. The Englishman’s future at Stamford Bridge is hanging in the balance following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea are willing to offload Abraham as he no longer features in Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

The Blues have accepted AS Roma’s offer of a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy. However, the Englishman wants to stay in the country and has agreed a deal worth €5m per year with Arsenal. It now remains to be seen whether Chelsea are willing to sell Abraham to a direct rival.

