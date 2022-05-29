Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues confident of securing Barcelona forward; club have to pay €65 million for Sevilla defender, and more - 29 May 2022

Chelsea have the opportunity to revamp their squad this summer after a disappointing campaign. Manager Thomas Tuchel lost two cup finals, finished third in the league and also failed to defend the Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, the Blues are confident of securing a Barcelona forward. Elsewhere, the London giants have to pay €65 million for a Sevilla defender. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 29 May 2022:

Chelsea confident of securing Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are confident of securing the services of Ousmane Dembele, according to 90 Min.

The French attacker is all set to become a free agent this summer. Barcelona attempted to offload him in January after growing tired of his demands, but the player ended up staying at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have softened their stance at the moment and are close to meeting his wage demands.

- @GraemeBailey Chelsea are quietly confident of capitalising on the uncertainty surrounding Ousmane Dembele's future by striking an agreement to take him to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are quietly confident of capitalising on the uncertainty surrounding Ousmane Dembele's future by striking an agreement to take him to Stamford Bridge.- @GraemeBailey

However, the La Liga giants are not confident of keeping him at the club, and the Blues are ready to take advantage of the situation. Tuchel wants to reunite with Dembele at Stamford Bridge as he prepares for a defining season ahead. With the takeover complete at the club, the London giants are ready to go all out to get their man.

However, Chelsea could face stiff competition from Bayern Munich, who are eyeing Dembele as a replacement for Serge Gnabry. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also in the race, although the arrival of Luis Campos as the new sporting director could see them end their interest in Dembele.

Blues have to pay €65 million for Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde could arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have to pay €65 million to secure the signature of Jules Kounde, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are desperate to bolster their defence this summer amid the impending departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Kounde is Thomas Tuchel's number one target for the position.

Chelsea are expected to make their opening bid soon - for sure he’s still top of the list for Blues. Sevilla have no intention to accept less than €65m for Jules Koundé, as of today. This is the price tag to open negotiations.Chelsea are expected to make their opening bid soon - for sure he’s still top of the list for Blues. Sevilla have no intention to accept less than €65m for Jules Koundé, as of today. This is the price tag to open negotiations. 🔵 #CFCChelsea are expected to make their opening bid soon - for sure he’s still top of the list for Blues.

The German manager was close to signing the Frenchman last summer before Sevilla hiked their asking price and caused the deal to collapse.

However, the La Liga giants are more open to letting him leave this year but want €65 million for his signature. The London giants are likely to submit their opening offer in the coming days.

Grant Hanley tips Billy Gilmour to shine

Billy Gilmour had a mixed loan spell with Norwich City.

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley believes Billy Gilmour could be a top player. The Chelsea man spent the season on loan with the Canaries but failed to save them from relegation.

Speaking recently, Hanley expressed confidence that Gilmour will learn from his experiences to shine in his career.

"It’s clear to see Billy is, and is going, to be a top, top player. Obviously he was involved in a team that got relegated, so he will naturally be disappointed. But in football, as in general life, if you have a setback or go through a tough period, you learn from that. When Billy learns from that, he will come back a better player. There is no doubt in my mind he will be a top player. You see that in his performances," said Hanley.

