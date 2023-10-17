Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in contact for Serhou Guirassy, Thiago Silva remains coy about future, and more - October 17, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to lock horns with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's side are coming into the game on the back of a good run of form, having won all of their last three matches.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not in contact with VfB Stuttgart for attacker Serhou Guirassy. Elsewhere, Thiago Silva has provided an update on his future.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from October 17, 2023.

Chelsea not in contact for Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy is not in talks to arrive at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are not in contact with Stuttgart for attacker Serhou Guirassy, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Guinea international has been on fire with Stuttgart this season.

The 27-year-old has amassed 14 goals and two assists from eight games across competitions so far. Recent reports have named the Blues as well as Arsenal as potential destinations for the player.

However, Romano has brushed those rumors aside. Speaking to Caught Offside, the Italian said that Guirassy remains focused on Stuttgart for now.

"Serhou Guirassy – For sure clubs are following the in-form Stuttgart striker, but at the moment I’m not aware of any contact with Chelsea or Arsenal, that would be pure guessing as I’m not aware of any negotiation or contact. I think we should also respect Stuttgart, he’s a key player for them and his focus is 100% on Stuttgart," said Romano.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to turn to the market for a new No. 9 in 2024, and Guirassy could be an option.

Thiago Silva remains coy about future

Thiago Silva's future remains undecided

Thiago Silva has refused to indulge in talks about his future at Chelsea. The Brazilian defender remains a key figure at Stamford Bridge, but his contract with the club expires next summer.

The 39-year-old has appeared eight times in the Premier League for the Blues this season and all of them have been starts. Speaking to Esporte Espetacular, Thiago Silva hinted that he will make a decision keeping multiple factors in mind.

"This is a long-standing relationship, right? But I’d rather keep quiet at the moment, because it’s been controversial in the recent past. I have a family now, I have children. So we have to think about that too. But it’s about seeing where things can bring us happiness, to finish off this beautiful and victorious career that I believe I’ve had," said Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian has previously expressed a desire to return to former club Fluminense.

Blues likely to offload Trevoh Chalobah for £25m

Trevoh Chalobah is likely to leave Stamford Bridge in January

Chelsea are likely to offload Trevoh Chalobah for £25m in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English defender is not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans and he has put him up for sale.

Bayern Munich wanted the 24-year-old but failed to get a deal across the line in the summer window earlier this year. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that a move away from London is in the best interests of all parties.

"There is the expectation that Trevoh Chalobah will leave in January after almost doing so in the summer. Both Chelsea and Chalobah feel that partying ways in January is the best solution or both sides," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"I think his fee could be around £25m as it was in the summer, but again it depends on the negotiation – that’s not guaranteed yet. Bayern Munich were interested in the summer and in my opinion he can play anywhere – he’s a very good and underrated player."

Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants a reunion with his former player at the Allianz Arena.