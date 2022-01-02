Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues contemplating move for Atletico Madrid full-back; club face competition from Aston Villa for Argentinean star, and more - 2 January 2022

Chelsea will be eager to get their title challenge back on track when they face Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are second in the league table, one point ahead of the Reds, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are contemplating a move for an Atletico Madrid full-back. Elsewhere, the Blues could face competition from Aston Villa for an Argentinean star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 2nd January 2022.

Chelsea contemplating move for Kieran Trippier

Chelsea are planning to move for Kieran Trippier this month, according to The Guardian. The Blues are looking for a new right-back to mitigate the lengthy absence of Reece James due to injury. Manager Thomas Tuchel has his eyes on Trippier.

The Atletico Madrid full-back has been on song for the La Liga giants recently. Trippier also played a key role in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final, where The Three Lions lost to Italy on penalties. Despite testing success with Atletico Madrid, the Englishman desires a return to the Premier League, and Chelsea are ready to grant him his wish.

The Blues have been forced into the market for reinforcements after James has been ruled out for the next few months. The injury has laid bare Chelsea’s lack of options in the position, with Cesar Azpilicueta the only specialist player available. However, the Spaniard is in the final year of his current contract, and is tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues believe Trippier’s arrival could solve their defensive woes. The Englishman has experience of playing in the Premier League. His wealth of experience could be pivotal for Chelsea in their title challenge.

However, prising Trippier away will not be a walk in the park. The player is wanted by Newcastle United as well, and Atletico Madrid are likely to demand a colossal fee for his services.

Blues to face competition from Aston Villa for Nicolas Tagliafico

Chelsea could face competition from Aston Villa for Nicolas Tagliafico (right).

Chelsea could face competition from Aston Villa for Nicolas Tagliafico, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are looking to bolster their left-back position, with Ben Chilwell ruled out for the rest of the season. Thomas Tuchel wants to add a backup to Marco Alonso in his squad, and has his eyes on Tagliafico.

He’s also been discussed internally at Chelsea weeks ago, among other names. Newcastle will decide soon on LB situation. Nicolás Tagliafico will be an opportunity as he could leave Ajax in Jan. Aston Villa had approaches for Tagliafico - still no talks opened with Ajax. 🇦🇷 #AVFC He’s also been discussed internally at Chelsea weeks ago, among other names. Newcastle will decide soon on LB situation. Nicolás Tagliafico will be an opportunity as he could leave Ajax in Jan. Aston Villa had approaches for Tagliafico - still no talks opened with Ajax. 🇦🇷 #AVFCHe’s also been discussed internally at Chelsea weeks ago, among other names. Newcastle will decide soon on LB situation.

The Argentinean has dropped down the pecking order, and is behind Daley Blind at Ajax this season. Chelsea are plotting to secure his services, but could have to ward off competition from Aston Villa to get their man.

Brighton & Hove Albion join race to sign Ross Barkley

Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the race to sign Ross Barkley.

Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the race to sign Ross Barkley, according to TEAMtalk. The Chelsea man has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge. There is an intense competition for places in the Blues’ midfield, and the Englishman has, so far, failed to make a mark.

Barkey is not short of suitors, though, despite his recent woes. Everton and Newcastle United are already hot on his heels, and now the Seagulls have joined the fray. Brighton have already enquired about the availability of the player in January. Chelsea will hope to have a bidding war for his services.

