Chelsea transfer news round-up: Blues defender set to join AC Milan, former Chelsea star rules out return, and more - 31st May 2021

Chelsea emphatically won their second Champions League title against Manchester City on May 29, with a goal from Kai Havertz proving the difference in a 1-0 victory.

Soon after the triumph, Thomas Tuchel revealed that the young German could be offered a new contract at the club as a reward for his remarkable start to life at Chelsea.

It's hardly been two days since Chelsea won the most coveted trophy in European football. However, various publications have already begun discussing the team's transfer options for next season.

On that note, we have listed the major Chelsea transfer news from May 31, 2021.

Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori set to join AC Milan permanently

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is set to join AC Milan on a permanent deal

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori will make the complete switch to AC Milan after a brilliant first season on loan in Italy.

The defender soon became a lynchpin for the team that secured Champions League football for the first time in seven years. Tomori was arguably the best center back for Milan this season.

Tomori was drafted into the Chelsea first team by Frank Lampard, but was also left on the sidelines by him. AC Milan are set to trigger the €28 million clause that would allow Tomori to join them permanently.

He will join on a five-year contract. His fellow Chelsea defenders Emerson and Davide Zappacosta are also poised to leave West London.

Eden Hazard rules out possible return to Chelsea

Eden Hazard struggled with injuries once again this season

One of Chelsea's finest players, Eden Hazard, has only scored five club career goals since leaving Stamford Bridge. Across two seasons, the Belgian skipper has mustered just 43 appearances due to repeated injuries.

Reports in Spain suggested Real Madrid are losing patience and a move back to Chelsea could be on the cards for Hazard. But the winger, who has three years left on his current deal, says he has a point to prove at Madrid.

The former Chelsea star said,

"I still have a three-year contract with Real Madrid, so going back to England is out of the question. Everyone knows that my first two years were not good, so first I want to prove myself at Real Madrid. I will do everything to do that."

Hazard added,

"I certainly don’t see myself leaving Madrid, given the contract situation. I know myself and I know when I’m in shape. If that’s the case, I can give it my all for Real next season. That’s my plan."

Hazard started for Real Madrid in the UCL semi-finals second leg against Chelsea.

Adama Traore one of Tuchel's Chelsea targets

Adama Traore has emerged as a shock target for Chelsea

According to the Telegraph, Thomas Tuchel has shortlisted about six players he wants this summer as Chelsea aim to press for the Premier League title.

The Chelsea boss said they could lure two or three players this summer to strengthen their squad, with one of them being Wolves' Adama Traore.

The speedster has been identified as a wing-back option owing to his work rate, devastating pace and overall rise in stocks. He is under contract until 2023 with Wolves, who will prepare for life without Nuno Espirito Santo.