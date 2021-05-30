Who said what: World reacts to Chelsea's UEFA Champions League final win over Manchester City

In a pulsating UEFA Champions League final, Manchester City fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel got the better of Pep Guardiola once again as Kai Havertz's goal in the first half gave the Blues a famous win.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola raised quite a few eyebrows when he decided to start Raheem Sterling over the likes of Fernandinho and Rodri. The move backfired as City were overrun by the excellent midfield duo of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

It was a tactical masterclass from Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as the Blues put in a display full of grit and determination to deny Manchester City any clear opportunity.

Speaking to reporters after the win (as quoted by ESPN), Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hinted at a contract extension:

"I'm not even 100% sure but maybe I have a new contract now with that win. It can be. My manager said something about it but I do not know. Let's check this first.

"I spoke to the owner right now on the pitch. I think it was the best moment for a first meeting. Or the worst as from now on it can only get worse!

"We will speak [more] later and tomorrow and I'm looking forward to this. I can assure him I'll stay hungry, that I want the next title, I feel absolutely happy and part of a really ambitious club and a strong group that suits my beliefs and passions about football in this moment perfectly.

"My desire is to go for more victories, my desire is to push the group from the first day of next season to the limit. We have work to do to close the gap and this is what I am all about.

"It will be nice to meet him a bit closer. We are in contact, not personal, but we are in constant contact. He knows what's going on from me directly. It was nice to meet him."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola defended his team and said he was proud of the entire squad. Speaking after the UEFA Champions League final loss against Chelsea, Guardiola said:

"I would like to say it was an exceptional season for us. It was a dream for us to be here, unfortunately we could not win.

"For most of us in this club it is the first time here, but we work to come back one day.

"It was a tough season in the pandemic, but we learn from this for the future. I have incredible respect for the players, they gave everything, but we will come back stronger. I want to congratulate them for their exceptional season."

"We played in the Champions League final, we won the Premier League again and competed well all season. Now, I want to go home with my family I have not seen for a long time, take a break, and start working on how to approach next season."

Chelsea players were thrilled with the victory against Manchester City

WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF! 💙 pic.twitter.com/PpAR4rtei8 — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) May 29, 2021

We won the f***ing CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ga2eWPUivw — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) May 29, 2021

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/pRWKFChDyH — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) May 29, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 and you think Harry Kane is going to go somewhere where it always rains, no proper golf courses & was absolutely trounced by the best team in Europe last night...



Welcome to Chelsea, Harry! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 30, 2021

What a player. What a guy. Got to love @nglkante 🙌🏻 https://t.co/Goy0KAdnUc — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 29, 2021

Dream big. Anything Is possible. CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE !! BLUES enjoy your night, I love you all💙🏆 pic.twitter.com/0E8508ivEx — Reece James (@reecejames_24) May 29, 2021

Name me a player who has achieved so much in a short space of time starting from a lower league. Ngolo Kante career has been amazing he has won everything that there is to be won. I guess the Euros is the only thing left for him. pic.twitter.com/DLZZ7bTt5w — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 30, 2021

Ngolinho, my bae ❤️ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 29, 2021

"He was the star of the show time and time again."@MicahRichards and @Carra23 breakdown N'Golo Kante's performance against Man City. 💫 pic.twitter.com/7OnLb3fm1O — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 29, 2021

