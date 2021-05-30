Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea: Player Ratings as Kai Havertz shines for Chelsea | UEFA Champions League 2020-2021

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in Porto to win the UEFA Champions League 2020-2021. The Blues beat Pep Guardiola and his men comprehensively to win the UCL for the second time in their history.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game to win the game for the Londoners. The German international glided past Ederson after receiving an incisive pass from Mason Mount to slot one into the empty net.

Thomas Tuchel outclassed Guardiola in every department as Chelsea outplayed Manchester City by a mile. Chelsea looked more threatening every time they attacked. Moreover, Chelsea put in a defensive masterclass and denied City any chance of creeping back into the game.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams in the game.

Manchester City Player Ratings against Chelsea

Kevin de Bruyne in action against Chelsea

Ederson Moraes- 6/10

Ederson Moraes made a couple of fine saves. But there was nothing he could have done to deny Havertz as he was completely outwitted by the German.

Oleksandr Zinchenko- 5/10

Oleksandr Zinchenko was at fault for allowing Havertz the space to run in towards Ederson. The Ukrainian did not have the best of nights. He struggled to keep tabs on Timo Werner and Havertz. Moreover, he struggled against Reece James whenever he moved higher up the pitch.

Ruben Dias- 6/10

Ruben Dias put in a composed performance at the back. He led Manchester City's back-line well considering he had no help from his team-mates. However, he struggled against Havertz in one-on-one situations and should have positioned himself better for Chelsea's goal.

John Stones- 5/10

John Stones looked shaky from the very start. Although he made some vital clearances, he was troubled by the German duo of Werner and Havertz for the majority of the game. Clearly looked nervy on the biggest stage.

Kyle Walker- 6/10

Kyle Walker bombarded the right flank as he moved up and down the wing showcasing his fiery pace. The Manchester City full-back looked threatening every time he pulled clear. But in the process, he left massive space for Mason Mount to exploit at the back.

Phil Foden- 6/10

Phil Foden made a great start to the game but soon faded away. The Englishman came close to scoring but was denied by Antonio Rudiger's excellent block. He started seeing more of the ball following Fernandinho's introduction, but he could not find a way through Chelsea's back-line.

Ilkay Gundogan- 5/10

Ilkay Gundogan could not contribute much to Manchester City's attack due to Fernandinho's exclusion from the starting line-up. The German international was forced to play the role of a deep lying midfielder.

Bernardo Silva- 5.5/10

Bernardo Silva looked lost for ideas as he failed to break the lines in favor of Manchester City. The Portuguese international failed to stamp his authority in the center of the park.

Raheem Sterling-5.5/10

Raheem Sterling had a night to forget against Chelsea. The 26-year-old endured a difficult time against Reece James, who did not give him any breathing space. Sterling failed to justify his inclusion into the starting lineup as he could not produce anything substantial.

Kevin de Bruyne- 6/10

Kevin de Bruyne was kept in check by N'Golo Kante throughout his stay on the pitch. The Belgian was not at his usual best. De Bruyne was one of the most active players for Manchester City as he tried to wiggle past the defenders, but was unable to produce the end product. Unfortunately, he had to leave the field following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

Riyad Mahrez- 5/10

Riyad Mahrez looked like a shadow of his former self against Chelsea. The Manchester City winger found it quite difficult to break the lines. Mahrez truly was one of the biggest let downs against the Blues.

Ratings for Manchester City Substitutes

Gabriel Jesus- 6/10

Gabriel Jesus tried really hard to make something happen but unfortunately could not produce anything substantial.

Fernandinho-6.5/10

Pep Guardiola took a gamble leaving Fernandinho out and it cost Manchester City heavily. The team clearly found their balance following his introduction. Fernandinho provided them with much-needed stability.

Sergio Aguero- 5/10

Sergio Aguero tried to set his team-mates in the overcrowded Chelsea box couple of times, but Chelsea dealt with it well. Definitely not the way he wanted his time at Manchester City to end.

