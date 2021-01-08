Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues defender set to take transfer U-turn, fresh update on Declan Rice and more - 7 January 2021

Chelsea are widely tipped to free up their wage bill and trim the squad ahead of the crucial second half of the Premier League season.

The Blues, after an unbeaten run of 17 matches across all competitions, have only managed one win in their previous seven outings.

There are ongoing tensions around Frank Lampard's short-term future at Chelsea, while on the other hand, the club continue to try and trigger exits for the team's outcasts.

There have been recent developments on the speculation regarding the future of Lucas Piazon and Fikayo Tomori. On that note, we list the top transfer stories surrounding Chelsea from January 7.

Fikayo Tomori's move to Leeds to be called off

Fikayo Tomori was one of Chelsea's key players in Lampard's first season

Fikayo Tomori was one of Chelsea's key players in Lampard's first season at Stamford Bridge. He mustered 22 appearances across all competitions, an impressive feat for a youngster playing his maiden term in the top-flight.

Due to the arrival of Thiago Silva and the renaissance of Kurt Zouma, the defender has fallen behind in the pecking order this year.

Recent reports have heavily linked him with a move to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United, although an apparent injury to Andreas Christensen means Tomori might be staying to fill up the void.

The Dane suffered an injury in Chelsea's 1-1 draw versus Aston Villa. The Sun (via Metro) claims that Tomori's desire to secure more regular football will not result in a move in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea to cool interest in Declan Rice

Chelsea target Declan Rice has played every minute for West Ham this season

According to reliable journalist David Ornstein (via Mirror), Chelsea are unlikely to step up their pursuit of Declan Rice this January.

The Blues spent over £200 million in the summer, and it was largely believed that signing Rice would complete their transfer wishlist.

Rice's hefty price tag of £80 million is a major stumbling block, but it is reported that Lampard is the one behind the club's interest in the midfielder.

Should Frank Lampard be sacked, Chelsea may cool their interest and move on from the Rice transfer saga.

Stoke, Norwich emerge as suitors for Lucas Piazon

Three clubs were understood to be interested in Chelsea's Lucas Piazon

A report from Goal earlier claimed that Chelsea are set to recall Lucas Piazon from Rio Ave ahead of a permanent sale, with six months left on his present deal.

The Brazilian has spent nine years at Chelsea, but never managed to cement a spot for himself in the first-team due to a series of loan moves and the team's recruitment of new star forwards.

The aforementioned story claims three clubs are in talks with Chelsea. Italian website Tutto Mercato Web now suggest Stoke City, Norwich City, and Bordeaux have emerged as potential suitors for Piazon.

