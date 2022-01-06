Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues delay pursuit of Monaco star; club accelerate efforts to sign Everton full-back, and more - 5 January 2022

Chelsea are ready to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday for the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals. The Blues stuttered to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool last weekend in the Premier League, and will hope for a better result against Spurs.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have delayed their interest in an AS Monaco star until the summer. Elsewhere, the Blues have accelerated their efforts to sign an Everton full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 5th January 2022.

Chelsea delay pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni until the summer

Chelsea have postponed their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni until this summer.

Chelsea have delayed their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni until this summer, according to Goal. The Blues are among the favourites to secure the signature of the Frenchman. However, the London side have decided not to pursue the 21-year-old in January.

Tchouameni has been one of the stars of Monaco in recent times. His performances at the centre of the park have caught the attention of quite a few clubs around Europe. Apart from Chelsea, the Frenchman is also wanted by Real Madrid and Liverpool.

However, the Blues have decided to delay their pursuit of the 21-year-old. Chelsea are hurt by the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Both players are looking at lengthy spells on the sidelines due to injuries, so the Blues are desperate to bring in reinforcements.

As such, Chelsea's quest to sign Tchouameni has taken a backseat for now. The Blues will have their focus on the full-back area this month. However, the London side have retained their interest in Tchouamenni, and could return for him this summer. Meanwhile, Chelsea will also do background checks on the player, and scout him with interest.

Blues accelerate efforts to sign Lucas Digne

Chelsea have accelerated their efforts to sign Lucas Digne.

Chelsea have accelerated their efforts to sign Lucas Digne, according to The Sun. The Blues are eager to find a solution to their left-back conundrum. Manager Thomas Tuchel wants a replacement for Ben Chilwell, and has his eyes on the Frenchman.

Chelsea are eager to bring the 28-year-old Digne to Stamford Bridge this month to offset the absence of Chilwell. The Frenchman is reportedly at loggerheads with Toffees manager Rafael Benitez.

The Blues are eager to take advantage of the situation, as Digne is open to the idea of moving to Stamford Bridge. However, Chelsea want the player on loan, while the Toffees are holding out for a permanent deal.

Real Madrid begin negotiations to sign Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid have begun negotiations to sign Rudiger.

Real Madrid have begun negotiations to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to Sky Sports. The German defender is likely to leave Chelsea once his current contract expires this summer. The Blues have found little joy in their attempts to tie the 28-year-old to a new deal, and Los Blancos are now ready to intervene.

Real Madrid are plotting to sign Rudiger on a Bosman move this summer. The La Liga giants have formally entered negotiations with the player's representatives for his possible move at the end of the season. As such, Rudiger's time with Chelsea might be drawing to a close.

