Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues determined to sign Moises Caicedo; club monitoring Tyler Adams, and more - August 6, 2023

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season and are busy refurbishing their squad this summer. Mauricio Pochettino has been handed the keys to the first team to guide the club back to glory.

Meanwhile, the Blues remain determined to secure the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are keeping a close eye on Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 6, 2023:

Chelsea determined to sign Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are determined to take Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are looking to add more quality to their midfield ahead of the new season, despite investing a fortune on Enzo Fernandez earlier this year. Caicedo has emerged as a priority target for Pochettino, who remains keen to sign a replacement for N’Golo Kante.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants remain engaged in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to chalk out a deal.

“Every day there are many stories related to Moises Caicedo, but nothing has changed. Chelsea fans want to know what is happening, and I can say that the club and Brighton remain in talks. Chelsea will insist on signing the player, that’s for sure,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The coming days will see the negotiation continue. I’ve no idea what happens in the case, where it isn’t done this summer, as this is something that the two clubs have never discussed. Chelsea’s focus remains on getting Caicedo this summer.”

Brighton have reportedly rejected three offers from Chelsea for their prized asset this summer.

Blues monitoring Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Tyler Adams, according to Fabrizio Romano. The US international enjoyed a solid run with Leeds United last season, but he couldn’t save them from relegation.

The 24-year-old was expected to ignite a melee for his services this summer, but nothing of that sort has appeared so far. The London giants remain in the market for more midfielders and have been linked with a move for Adams.

Romaso said on the Here We Go podcast that the player has a relegation clause and release clause in his contract.

"It’s an opportunity. It is one of the players that Chelsea are following, but it’s not something imminent or close. There is a release clause, a relegation clause in the contract of Tyler Adams, so Chelsea are informed about that, but at the moment it’s not something that advanced yet,” said Romano.

Adams will be eager to leave Elland Road this summer and return to the Premier League.

Chelsea announce Robert Sanchez arrival

Robert Sanchez has arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have signed Robert Sanchez on a seven-year deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues were linked with the Spanish goalkeeper for the last few weeks. Pochettino wanted to add more competition in the squad for Kepa Arrizabalaga. The London giants allowed Edouard Mendy to leave the club this summer and are yet to sign his replacement.

They have now got their hands on Sanchez, who had dropped down the pecking order at the Amex last season. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old has enough experience in the Premier League to become a valuable asset under Pochettino.