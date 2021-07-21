Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues discussing blockbuster move with Inter Milan for Belgian star, Atletico Madrid monitoring Hakim Ziyech, and more - 20th July 2021

Chelsea have been uncharacteristically quiet so far this summer and are yet to make a big-name signing. The Blues have enjoyed a fantastic change of fortunes since Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January this year. A stellar run of games under the German ensured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and a UEFA Champions League triumph.

Despite their strong end to the season, Chelsea are determined to improve their squad over the summer. The Blues want a world-class number nine to lead the line in the upcoming campaign. Thomas Tuchel is also expected to streamline his squad by letting a few players leave.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 20 July 2021.

Chelsea discussing blockbuster move with Inter Milan for Belgian star

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are discussing a potential move for Romelu Lukaku with Inter Milan, according to The Express via The Sun. The Blues are desperate to add a striker to their ranks after allowing Olivier Giroud to leave.

Erling Haaland is Thomas Tuchel’s preferred man for the job, but with Borussia Dortmund proving to be a hard nut to crack, the German is willing to look at alternative targets. The next striker on the list is Lukaku, who has been in red-hot form for Inter Milan in recent times.

Romelu Lukaku remains Chelsea’s top target and sources in Italy say the lines of communication between the Blues, Inter Milan and the player are ‘hot’.



The Belgian has stated his willingness to continue his association with the Nerazzurri despite the departure of former manager Antonio Conte. However, Chelsea are leaving no stone unturned in bringing their former player to his old hunting ground.

Lukaku struggled during his time with the Blues and it was only after he moved to Everton, that he found his feet. The Belgian was close to a return to Stamford Bridge in 2018 but chose to go to Manchester United instead.

Atletico Madrid monitoring Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech

Atletico Madrid are monitoring Chelsea outcast Hakim Ziyech, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Moroccan has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel and the Blues are willing to offload him this summer.

The German is already eyeing a move for Saul Niguez, so the La Liga giants’ interest in Ziyech could work in the Premier League side’s favor.

Hakim Ziyech scored a hatrick in today’s friendly preseason game. Good to see him back & looking sharp. pic.twitter.com/mzMYp6O4ur — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 17, 2021

Saul has been linked with a move to Barcelona in a swap deal that would see Antoine Griezmann return to the Wanda Metropolitano. However, those rumors have died down of late, giving Chelsea a free run at the Spaniard.

Atletico Madrid view Ziyech as an alternative to Griezmann and a move to Spain could help the Moroccan get his career back on track.

Chelsea interested in English goalkeeper

Marcus Bettinelli

Chelsea are interested in signing Marcus Bettinelli, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The 29-year-old goalkeeper is currently a free agent after parting ways with Fulham. The Blues are looking for a new third-choice goalkeeper after allowing Willy Caballero to leave and the Englishman is among the options being assessed at Stamford Bridge.

Bettinelli joined Fulham as a 14-year-old in 2006 and broke into the first team in 2010. He has registered 120 appearances for the Cottagers and has kept 31 clean sheets. Bettinelli caught the eye of Chelsea scouts while on loan with Middlesbrough last season.

