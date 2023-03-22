Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eager to extend Mateo Kovacic stay; club advised to sign Ivan Toney, and more - March 22, 2023

Chelsea have entered the international break in tenth place in the Premier League. Graham Potter's team have won ten and lost nine of their 27 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are eager to tie down Mateo Kovacic to a new deal. Elsewhere, the London giants have been advised to sign Ivan Toney. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 22, 2023:

Chelsea eager to extend Mateo Kovacic stay

Mateo Kovacic's future at Stamford Bridge hangs in the balance.

Chelsea want to keep Mateo Kovacic, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Croatian midfielder has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, especially with his contract running out in less than 18 months. With intense competition for places at the club, the 28-year-old's future is up in the air.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs pointed out that Kovacic will be tempted to leave the Blues this summer.

"Although there has been some doubt over Mateo Kovacic’s future at Stamford Bridge over the past few months, and his contract ends in 2024, Chelsea are keen to extend his stay," wrote Jacobs

He added:

"Kovacic has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester City and Milan, and with new Chelsea midfielders incoming this summer, he must understand how many minutes he’ll get, especially with N’Golo Kante back. Kante is expected to sign a new deal, too. Plus, Kovacic could have options that include Champions League football. It’s a tall order for Chelsea to now qualify for the competition in 2023/24."

Jacobs also said that Manchester City could target the Croatian if Ilkay Gundogan leaves the Etihad.

"To get Kovacic to sign, he’ll have to agree to the new incentive-driven wage structure. This will include handsome opportunities to earn, but also a decrease if Champions League football isn’t achieved," wrote Jacobs.

He continued

"Manchester City, in particular, are well aware of Kovacic’s situation. Let’s not forget they also tried to sign him in 2018 from Real Madrid before his move to Chelsea. Although City’s top midfield target is Jude Bellingham, Guardiola may push for more than one midfielder especially due to other potential outgoings, including Ilkay Gundogan, whose future remains undecided."

Kovacic has made 211 appearances for the London giants, registering six goals and 14 assists.

Blues advised to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could move on from Brentford this summer.

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy reckons the Blues should target Ivan Toney. The Brentford striker has caught the eye with his performances this season but has suffered with off-field troubles. Potter is likely to invest in his attack this summer, with a new No. 9 high up on the agenda.

Speaking recently, as cited by A Stamford Bridge Too Far, Cundy said that Toney would be perfect for his former side.

“Do we need a centre-forward? Yes, we do. … Ivan Toney has his issues off the field with what’s happening with the betting situation he’s been charged with; let’s wait and see," said Cundy.

He added:

"He’s a Chelsea centre-forward to me, the way he is, the way he looks, the way he plays. We need a platform. We need a rugged, hard, clever, intelligent footballer up front. He ticks a lot of boxes. Plus, he knows the Premier League.”

Toney has 17 goals and five assists in 26 games across competitions this season for the Bees.

Chelsea identify Andreas Pereira as Mason Mount replacement

Andreas Pereira has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have identified Andreas Pereira as a possible replacement for Mason Mount, according to ESPN.

The English midfielder's contract expires in the summer of 2024, but the Blues have struggled to tie him down to a new deal. There's a growing interest in the player's signature, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City keeping a close eye on his situation.

The London giants could be forced to cash in on the 24-year-old if no breakthrough is reached before the end of the season. The club have identified Pereira as a candidate to fill Mount's boots should the Englishman leave. The Brazilian joined Fulham this summer and has been quite impressive. He has three goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions this season.

Even though he's settled at Craven Cottage, the 27-year-old is likely to be enticed by a move to Stamford Bridge. He's a valuable member of Marco Silva's side and has a contract till 2026 but could be available for £25-30 million.

