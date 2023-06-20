Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eager to offload Hakim Ziyech; Trevoh Chalobah open to Serie A move, and more - June 20, 2023

Chelsea have appointed Mauricio Pochettino to steady the ship after a rocky 2022-23 campaign. The Blues ended the season on 12th place in the Premier League and failed to impress in the domestic cups as well as UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the London giants are pushing to end midfielder Hakim Ziyech's stay. Elsewhere, Trevoh Chalobah is open to a move to the Serie A. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 20, 2023:

Chelsea eager to offload Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech is set to move to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea are desperate to offload Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan forward is an isolated figure at Stamford Bridge following a poor run of form recently. The 30-year-old failed to live up to the standards during his three-season stay with the Blues, so both parties are now looking for a separation.

No agreement on personal terms yet between Pierre Aubameyang and Saudi clubs. Talks continue. Negotiations between Hakim Ziyech and Al Nassr are advancing well. Chelsea are pushing to get it done next week, player open to the move as he’d join Cristiano Ronaldo.No agreement on personal terms yet between Pierre Aubameyang and Saudi clubs. Talks continue. Negotiations between Hakim Ziyech and Al Nassr are advancing well. Chelsea are pushing to get it done next week, player open to the move as he’d join Cristiano Ronaldo. 🚨🔵🇸🇦 #CFC🔴 No agreement on personal terms yet between Pierre Aubameyang and Saudi clubs. Talks continue. https://t.co/Wv9LvIjAQd

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are locked in talks to take Ziyech to the Middle East. Negotiations have progressed well, with the player eager to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi Pro League.

The Moroccan's contract with the London giants expires in 2025, but his time at the club looks set to come to an end this summer.

Trevoh Chalobah open to Serie A move

Trevoh Chalobah could be off to Serie A.

Trevoh Chalobah has hinted that he could be open to a move to Serie A this summer.

The English defender has struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI at Chelsea recently. He was previously eager to prove his worth to Mauricio Pochettino, but the Argentinean manager is reportedly ready to let him go.

Inter Milan have emerged as a potential destination for Chalobah. The Nerazzurri require defensive reinforcement following the impending departure of Milan Skriniar this summer and have their eyes on the 23-year-old.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, the Englishman admitted that his future remains uncertain.

"I don’t know what the future holds. I played in France as well, in England, and you never know. Italy is a nice country. When you play in a new destination, it’s something for a player to experience for himself. Italy is very beautiful as well," said Chalobah.

He continued:

"Obviously, I am still a Chelsea player, but you never know. I like it here in Italy; the weather is good; the people are nice; food is good. I am enjoying my time here (on holiday in Italy)."

The Blues are looking to trim their bloated squad this year, and Chalobah is likely to be surplus to requirements.

Blues advised to sign new goalkeeper

Kepa Arrizabalaga could become the new No. 1 at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Chelsea to sign a new goalkeeper.

Edouard Mendy is close to moving to Saudi Arabia, and Kepa Arrizabalaga could become the undisputed No. 1 at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are heavily linked with a move for Andre Onana this summer. However, failure to secure a move for the Cameroonian could see them begin the season with Kepa between the sticks.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that the Spaniard is not good enough for the London giants.

"Edouard Mendy looks to be on his way to Saudi Arabia, so it seems Mauricio Pochettino is happy to go into the new season with Kepa as his number one, but that’s going to be a problem in my opinion because the Spaniard is weak – he isn’t physically or mentally strong enough to be the Blues’ outright number one," said Collymore.

He continued:

"Just like Manchester United shouldn’t be starting next season with David De Gea or Dean Henderson in between the sticks, Chelsea shouldn’t be playing with Kepa. Those two clubs, as well as Tottenham Hotspur, all need new number ones."

Collymore advised Chelsea to target Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and said that they need to rebuild their spine.

"I know Daniel Levy is in the process of trying to sign David Raya from Brentford, but while the Bees’ £40m asking price remains a sticking point, why on earth aren’t Chelsea and Manchester United trying their luck? –

"He’s a good keeper. Not only is he Premier League-proven, but he has the qualities all of these teams need – the ability to play out from the back, for example," said Collymore.

He continued:

“The problem, especially with Chelsea, is that there is no spine to their team. They’ve got a lot of flair players, and the majority of their best players play out wide, but the centre of their team, from back to front is really lacking.

"S0, once again, Chelsea need to make a lot of signings, and in my opinion, when the spine of your team needs rebuilding, it should always start with signing a new goalkeeper."

Raya could be available for £40 million this summer.

