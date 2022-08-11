Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues edging closer to Barcelona midfielder; Romelu Lukaku eager to prove himself at Inter Milan, and more - August 11, 2022

Chelsea will look to continue their winning start to the new Premier League season when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 14). Manager Thomas Tuchel oversaw a 1-0 win at Everton last weekend in the Blues' league opener.

Meanwhile, the Blues are edging closer to a Barcelona midfielder. Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku is eager to prove himself at Inter Milan. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 11, 2022:

Chelsea edging closer to Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are close to completing a deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle.

The Blues are set to pay Barcelona €80 million for the Dutchman, who could arrive at Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer. The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with Manchester United all summer, but it now appears the London giants have stolen a march on their rivals.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Chelsea are ready to pay what FC Barcelona want for Frenkie De Jong.

The Blaugrana are eager to offload him this summer as they look to register new signings and free up their wage bill. Chelsea are in the market for a new midfielder due to the uncertainties surrounding the future of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. De Jong fits the bill and is warming up to the idea of moving to London.

Romelu Lukaku eager to prove himself at Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku returned to Serie A this summer

Romelu Lukaku is determined to prove himself at Inter Milan after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign with Chelsea. The Belgian striker returned on loan to the Nerazzurri this summer on a loan deal.

Speaking to DAZN, Lukaku said that he's ready to remind everyone of his quality in the new campaign.

"The season at Chelsea gave me extra motivation to do even better than before. I think in one year everyone has forgotten about the things I am capable of doing on the pitch. That is a kind of anger that I have inside me. That now the team has it too, which didn’t win last year, all together we hope to do better and bring something home,” said Lukaku.

Kalidou Koulibaly opens up on Blues debut

Kalidou Koulibaly has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

Kalidou Koulibaly is happy to pick up a win on his Chelsea debut. The Senegalese impressed on Saturday against Everton, helping the Blues keep a clean sheet and secure all three points.

Speaking to the club's website, Koulibaly also expressed his delight at the reception from fans.

"It was a tough game and my first game in the Premier League. It was a difficult because I’m not used to the rhythm, but I tried my best, and we won the game, and I am so happy to win my first Premier League game. I am looking forward to winning many more games with my team," said Koulibaly.

He added:

"I was really happy and when I first heard (the song) I couldn’t believe it. My brother sent it to me on my phone, and I was surprised. I was really happy, and I want to thank them for this new song, I hope it will be sung for a long time," said Koulibaly.

The Senegalese went on to preview the upcoming clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

"It’s a big game at home, a London derby, and we know it will be a tough game. Tottenham are a very good team with a lot of good players; we will work hard to be ready for Sunday to try and win the game. We know it’s going to be difficult, but we’ll be ready!" said Koulibaly.

The former Napoli man had a solid debut outing for the Blues, winning all his dribbles and making three crosses and interceptions apiece.

