Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues end Evan Ferguson pursuit, club yet to decide French defender's future, and more - April 2, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Premier League tie against Manchester United on Thursday, April 4, at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino needs a win against the Red Devils to ease the rising pressure on his job.

Meanwhile, the Blues have pulled the plug on their plans to sign Evan Ferguson this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are yet to make a decision on Benoit Badiashile's future.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from April 2, 2024.

Chelsea end Evan Ferguson pursuit

Evan Ferguson has blown hot and cold this season

Chelsea have decided to leave the race for Evan Ferguson this summer, according to club insider Simon Phillips. The Irish striker is a highly-rated figure in the European circuit, although he has struggled for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. The Blues have extensively scouted him in recent times as they look for a new No. 9 to lead the line next season.

Ferguson has scored six goals and set up two more from 36 outings across competitions this campaign. Despite his struggles, there's no shortage of suitors for the 19-year-old, who could be on the move at the end of the season. However, the London giants have decided not to pursue the player because they cannot afford to take any more chances this summer.

Chelsea's recent decisions in the transfer market have surprised many, with most of their recruits turning out to be flops. The Blues now want a striker who can hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, and Ferguson doesn't look good enough for the role right now.

Blues yet to decide French defender's future, says Fabrizio Romano

Benoit Badiashile has failed to convince at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are yet to decide on Benoit Badiashile's future, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French defender joined the Blues from Monaco in January 2023 but hasn't lived up to the billing at Stamford Bridge. Badiasile was wanted by AC Milan at the start of this year, but a move failed to materialize. The 23-year-old's future at the club remains uncertain, with recent reports suggesting that the Rossoneri could return for him at the end of the season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the Serie A giants are yet to shortlist their targets for the summer.

“We’re again seeing reports of AC Milan targeting Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile. AC Milan were interested in January, but there’s no decision yet on what they will do in the summer, it’s still early for AC Milan summer plans apart from decision already made to bring in a new important striker,” Romano wrote.

He continued:

"Also Chelsea have not made any decision on Badiashile so far. We have to see in the summer for this, nothing is really happening now.”

Badiasile has appeared 13 times across competitions for the London giants this campaign, registering one goal and one assist. He has missed 19 games due to fitness issues, groin injury, and muscle fatigue.

Chelsea players want Mauricio Pochettino's exit

A few Chelsea players have run out of patience with Mauricio Pochettino and want him to leave this summer, according to HITC. The Argentine manager has failed to fulfill expectations since taking charge at Stamford Bridge last year. His position at the Blues is currently under threat, with the club now in danger of missing out on European football next season.

It now appears that Pochettino has begun to lose the confidence of his players, some of whom have asked the owner to sign a replacement this summer. However, Chelsea are yet to make a decision on the 52-year-old's future, although the recent draw against Brentford wouldn't have done him any favors.