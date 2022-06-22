Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues end pursuit of Barcelona forward; Lukaku to leave Blues on loan, and more - June 22, 2022

Chelsea are likely to have a busy summer ahead. Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to make considerable changes to his squad before venturing into the new season.

Meanwhile, embattled Blues forward Romelu Lukaku is set for a loan move away from the club. Elsewhere, the London giants are monitoring a Bayern Munich striker. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 22, 2022:

Chelsea end Ousmane Dembele pursuit

Ousmane Dembele is likely to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Chelsea have ended their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele, according to Sport via Sport Witness. The French forward is in the final few days of his contract with Barcelona. The Blaugrana have struggled to tie him down to a new deal, and the Blues are among the clubs linked with the 25-year-old.

Thomas Tuchel is planning to revamp his frontline this summer. The German manager is unsatisfied with the options at his disposal and believes Dembele could be the answer to his woes. The two worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea are suprised by Ousmane Dembélé's demands & are doubtful of his injury record.



Tuchel remains eager to script a reunion with his former player at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Dembele was linked with the London side in January, but a move failed to materialise. The Frenchman enjoyed a brilliant run of form in the second half of last season, registering 11 assists to end as the division's top assist-provider (13). That prompted the Blaugrana to re-enter negotiations for an extension.

With Barcelona failing to strike a deal so far, the door was open for Chelsea to take advantage. However, the Premier League giants were surprised by the player's demands and have decided to abandon their plans to sign him. The Blues were particularly miffed by the Frenchman's demands to be a guaranteed starter.

The London giants have turned their attention to Raheem Sterling as an alternative to Dembele. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were keeping an eye on the Frenchman but have also ended their interest in the player.

Romelu Lukaku agrees to join Inter Milan on loan

Romelu Lukaku is set to return to Serie A.

Romelu Lukaku has agreed to join Inter Milan on loan, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian striker has become a thorn in the flesh of Chelsea recently. His lack of form - only 15 goals across competitions last season - as well as controversies off the pitch has hurt the club, who are eager to see the back of him.













Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement now signed on loan deal until June 2023, €8 loan fee plus add-ons. Lukaku's salary will be around €8m. NO buy option or obligation clause. Add-ons related to team performances.

Inter Milan are all set to take the 29-year-old off their hands on a one-year loan deal. The Nerazzurri will pay the Blues €8 million as loan fees plus add-ons. Lukaku will receive €8 million in wages, but the Serie A giants will not have the option to sign him permanently.

Blues monitoring Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is likely to be on the move this summer.

Chelsea are closely monitoring Robert Lewandowski's situation, according to 90 Min.

The Polish striker has decided to leave Bayern Munich this summer. Barcelona are the frontrunners for his signature at the moment. The 33-year-old is also eager to move to the Camp Nou. The Blues have asked to be kept informed of the player’s situation.

Thomas Tuchel needs a new number nine to replace Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge. Lewandowski is a target, but the club have refrained from submitting an offer for the Pole. Should his proposed move to Barcelona break down, the Blues are likely to initiate an attempt to get him. The Premier League giants are also open to a one-year loan deal, should it suit the Bavarians.

