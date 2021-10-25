Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues end pursuit of French defender; club eying move for Barcelona star, and more - 25th October 2021

Chelsea sit atop the Premier League table after nine games. The Blues have won seven games so far, the most in the league, and have conceded just thrice. Only Liverpool have scored more than Thomas Tuchel’s men in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have ended their pursuit of a French defender who plays for Sevilla. Elsewhere, the Blues are eying a move for a Barcelona goalkeeper who could be sold next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 25th October 2021.

Chelsea end pursuit of Jules Kounde

Chelsea have ended their pursuit of Jules Kounde.

Chelsea have ended their pursuit of Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Blues were previously eager to return for the Frenchman next year, after narrowly missed out on his signature over the summer. The Premier League giants almost completed a move for the Sevilla defender before the La Liga side hiked their demands at the eleventh hour.

Chelsea were left frustrated, and eventually ended their negotiations for Kounde with Sevilla. That decision has proven to be a wise one, with the Blues enjoying a tremendous defensive record this campaign.

However, with the future of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen uncertain and Thiago Silva expected to leave Stamford Bridge next summer, the London side are expected to return for Kounde next year. Sevilla recently hinted that the Premier League giants would have to break the bank for the French defender.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Sevilla president Jose Castro: "To say we are broke is ridiculous. Last season we had a surplus, after a season without season tickets & ticket sales. The deficit would've been resolved by selling Kounde and we showed that we are economically powerful and we will not accept €50" Sevilla president Jose Castro: "To say we are broke is ridiculous. Last season we had a surplus, after a season without season tickets & ticket sales. The deficit would've been resolved by selling Kounde and we showed that we are economically powerful and we will not accept €50"

However, it now appears Chelsea have scrapped their interest in the Sevilla star. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly happy with the players at his disposal, and doesn’t feel the need to spend a fortune on Kounde.

The German has been particularly impressed by the emergence of Trevor Chalobah, while Malang Sarr has also caught the eye against Brentford. Tuchel believes he has the necessary players at his disposal to improve his team's backline and as such, will not push for Kounde.

Blues eye move for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Chelsea are interested in signing Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Chelsea are interested in signing Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The German goalkeeper has been immense for Barcelona, but the Blaugrana are ready to consider his departure due to his recent dip in performances. The Blues, meanwhile, believe Ter Stegen still has a lot to offer, and are eager to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Justus Iwuji JLORD @JustusIwuji #UCL Joe Cole on Edouard Mendy:🗣“He's arguably Chelsea’s most important player alongside Kante. He'll win you games. Some of the saves he's made over the last 6 months have been out of this world. He's repaid the faith in him from Petr Cech.” #CFC Joe Cole on Edouard Mendy:🗣“He's arguably Chelsea’s most important player alongside Kante. He'll win you games. Some of the saves he's made over the last 6 months have been out of this world. He's repaid the faith in him from Petr Cech.”#CFC | #UCL https://t.co/szDZwy3Jfs

Chelsea already have Edouard Mendy on their roster, which is why their interest in the German goalkeeper raises a few eyebrows. Securing Ter Stegen's services won't be a walk on the park, though, as a host of top clubs around Europe are monitoring him.

Chelsea looking to sign Brazilian wonderkid

Chelsea are preparing to sign a Brazilian prodigy they believe could be a long-term replacement for Edouard Mendy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

According to Caught Offside via UOL Esporte, the Blues and Real Valladolid are monitoring Esporte Clube Bahia’s Under-17 goalkeeper Gabriel. The Premier League side have apparently offered the player’s representatives €2 million to secure 70% rights of the player.

Chelsea are working to secure his signature immediately, which would help Gabriel leave Bahia when he secures a European passport or when he turns 18.

Edited by Bhargav