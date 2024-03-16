Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues enter Gleison Bremer race, club eyeing Bradley Locko, and more - March 16, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their upcoming FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, March 17. Mauricio Pochettino secured a 3-2 win over a spirited Leeds United side in the fifth round of the domestic cup competition last month.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Gleison Bremer. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their sights on Bradley Locko.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 16, 2024.

Chelsea enter Gleison Bremer race

Gleison Bremer is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Gleison Bremer this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Blues are expected to invest in a new defender this year amid the uncertainties surrounding Thiago Silva's future. Bremer has been identified as a possible replacement for the Brazilian at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old has been a rock at the back for Juventus this season, registering 28 appearances across competitions. He is already wanted at Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag keen to add more steel to his faltering backline. However, the Red Devils will face stiff competition from the London giants in their attempts to sign Bremer.

The Brazilian signed a new contract with the Bianconeri last December but has a €50m release clause in his deal. With Silva most likely to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, Bremer could be a fantastic candidate to fill his compatriot's boots.

Blues eyeing Bradley Locko, says journalist

Bradley Locko has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Bradley Locko, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The French left-back has been in fine form for Brest this season, registering two assists from 27 outings across competitions. The Blues are in the market for reinforcement in the position, amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Marc Cucurella.

In his substact column, Phillips insisted that the 21-year-old could be a cheaper alternative to Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich.

"I’m also told that Bradley Locko of Brest is now being closely watched by Chelsea this season as a potential new left back option to pursue at the end of the season," said Phillips.

"The 21-year-old is rather unknown, but he is being watched by a number of top clubs this season, including Chelsea. He is seen as a potential smarter and cheaper option for left back. Other than Davies, Chelsea see most of the names mentioned above as cheaper options that would represent smart buys having run the data on most of them,” he added.

The London giants allowed promising young left-back Ian Maatsen to move to Borussia Dortmund in January and he is likely to be permanently offloaded this summer.

Chelsea planning Romelu Lukaku exit, according to journalist

Romelu Lukaku's time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end

Chelsea are looking to cash in on Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to journalist Matt Law.

The Belgian striker is currently on loan at AS Roma and has done a decent job so far. Lukaku has registered 18 goals and four assists from 36 outings across competitions this season but is unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge.

Recent reports have stated that the Serie A side could explore a permanent stay for the 30-year-old this summer. Lukaku has also been linked with a move to the Middle East, although it has been mentioned that he would prefer to stay in Europe.

Speaking on London is Blue podcast, Law insisted that Roma might not have the financial strength to afford the Blues' £37m asking price.

"Lukaku has a £37m release in his contract that was amended before the Roma [move]. Now I think Lukaku and Saudi is definitely worth watching because unless Roma qualifies for [the] Champions League or there’s some big investment into Roma, I think Roma will really struggle with the fee on top of the wages," said Law.

"So I think Chelsea are probably trying to get their ducks in order with Saudi options for Romelu in case Roma can’t, but they will really be trying to sell him permanently this summer,” he added.

The London giants are actively looking for a new No. 9 this summer, and money raised from Lukaku's proposed sale could be a big help to their cause.