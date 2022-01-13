Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues enter race for Adama Traore; Barcelona willing to accept €20 million bid for American star, and more - 13 January 2022

Chelsea progressed to the EFL Cup final with a 3-0 aggregate win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues won the second leg 1-0 away at Spurs on Wednesday, thanks to a goal from Antonio Rudiger.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Adama Traore. Elsewhere, Barcelona are willing to accept a €20 million bid from the Blues for full-back Sergino Dest.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 13th January 2022.

Chelsea enter race for Adama Traore

Chelsea have entered the race for Traore, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea have entered the race for Adama Traore, according to The Hard Tackle via Dean Jones. The Blues are looking to bolster their wing-back position this year, so manager Thomas Tuchel has his eyes on the Wolverhampton Wanderers star.

The Spaniard was electric for the Midlands club last season, but has been subdued this campaign. Even though he primarily plays as an attacker, Traore can also operate as a wing-back. However, he is yet to register a goal contribution in 21 games across competitions this season.

Chelsea are looking to add a new right-back to their ranks following the injury to Reece James. The Blues are monitoring players around Europe. However, Tuchel prefers a move for Traore, owing to the latter's Premier League experience. The Spaniard is blessed with blistering pace that can be a handful for any defence.

The German manager is looking to unleash Traore at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are staring at a mass exodus in their backline, with a host of players expected to leave the club this summer. The Blues are looking to overhaul their defence, and have Traore in their plans.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb Tottenham are now pushing to complete the signing of Adama Traore for £20m. The chances of him joining the club this month are strong.



- Daily Mail Tottenham are now pushing to complete the signing of Adama Traore for £20m. The chances of him joining the club this month are strong. - Daily Mail https://t.co/6umgtWrkWd

Chelsea are expected to face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the 25-year-old's services, though. Spurs are also interested in the Spaniard, and are also willing to offer Matt Doherty in return.

The Blues are plotting to hijack the deal and take Traore to Stamford Bridge instead. However, Tottenham Hotspur appear to be the favourites to sign the Spaniard.

Barcelona willing to accept €20 million bid for Sergino Dest

Barcelona are ready to accept Chelsea's €20 million offer for Sergino Dest.

Barcelona are ready to accept Chelsea's €20 million offer for Sergino Dest, according to El Nacional.

The American has blown hot and cold since joining the Blaugrana. The La Liga giants have run out of patience with Dest, and are willing to let him leave for just €20 million. The Blues are leading the race for the full-back's signature, and have matched the player's valuation too.

Chelsea are looking at right-back options to mitigate the recent injury to James. Their first-choice option - Lucas Digne of Everton - would not come for less than €35 million. The Blues have Dest on their wish list, who could be a much cheaper option. However, the American doesn't appear interested in leaving Camp Nou, and is willing to fight for his place under new manager Xavi.

Juventus interested in Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Juventus are interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Juventus are interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to Juve FC via Tuttojuve.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their midfield this month. The Serie A giants are expected to offload Aaron Ramsey, Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot in January. Several players have been included in the list of potential replacements, and Loftus-Cheek is one of them.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Englishman is struggling for chances at Chelsea, and could be interested in a move away from Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old has the attributes to succeed in Turin, and a move could work for all parties involved.

Edited by Bhargav