Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues enter race for Bayer Leverkusen full-back; former player tips Brighton forward to leave in January, and more - October 31, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (November 2) on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League. Graham Potter's men are coming off a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues have entered the race to sign a Bayer Leverkusen full-back. Elsewhere, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Leandro Trossard to leave the Amex in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 31, 2022:

Chelsea enter race for Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to battle Manchester United for the signature of Jeremie Frimpong, according to Football Transfers.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back is a target for the Red Devils, who want to bolster their full-back area next year. However, the Blues also have the player in their wishlist and could give United a run for their money.

Graham Potter lacks a suitable backup for Reece James, with Cesar Azpilicueta on the wrong side of 30.

Frimpong is a fabulous choice, and the 21-year-old's arrival could sort out the position at Stamford Bridge for years. The Dutchman has appeared 16 times for Leverkusen this season and has five goals.

Gabriel Agbonlahor tips Leandro Trossard to leave in January

Leandro Trossard has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Leandro Trossard could leave the Amex this winter. The Belgian forward has been on a roll this season with Brighton & Hove Albion and has generated interest from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea remain in the hunt for attacking reinforcements and have the 27-year-old on their wishlist.

SPORTbible @sportbible Leandro Trossard has been UNBELIEVABLE this season Leandro Trossard has been UNBELIEVABLE this season 🔥 https://t.co/Pv4B1lxO80

Speaking to talkSPORT, as cited by Caught Offside, Agbonlahor named the Blues among Trossard's possible destinations.

"He’s improved so much, and he’s adding goals as well. He could be one that starts regularly for his country, Belgium. He’s going to attract a lot of clubs over Europe; Premier League clubs will look at him as well. I think he could do a job at Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs. Playing like he is, maybe January. If Brighton can get a bit of money for him, they might look to sell him in January," said Agbonlahor.

Trossard has seven goals from 12 games across competitions this season.

Graham Potter seeks improvements

Graham Potter has said that it's time for retrospection after the defeat at Brighton on Saturday. The loss at his former side ended the Chelsea manager's unbeaten start to his Stamford Bridge tenure.

Speaking to the club's website, Potter said that the Blues need his full support at the moment.

"I could use lots of excuses, the amount of games, the Champions League effort which is amazing, six games away in nine, but they’re reasons, they're not their excuses. The boys need support; they need help, and that's my job now," said Potter.

Potter added that he must now work on bettering himself.

"Whenever you learn, whenever you try to master something, whenever you are trying to get better at it, you need to sometimes have a bit of a step back. You have to suffer or you have to go through a bad experience to then grow and be better. That's how I see it," said Potter.

He continued:

"I get why people want a simple answer, but it's always quite complex. There's always lots of things. But the most important thing is for me to start with myself and go okay, how can I do better?"

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League after 12 games.

