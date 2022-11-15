Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues enter race for Borussia Dortmund striker; club were interested in Southampton full-back this summer, says Fabrizio Romano; and more - November 14, 2022

Chelsea have run into troubled waters in recent weeks despite a stellar start under Graham Potter. The Englishman's team are eighth in the Premier League and were recently knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round by Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Blues have entered the race to sign a Borussia Dortmund striker. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants were interested in a Southampton full-back this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 14, 2022:

Chelsea enter race for Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Youssoufa Moukoko, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The 17-year-old has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund this season and has registered six goals in 22 appearances across competitions. His steady rise has caught the attention of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

B/R Football @brfootball 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko has been called up to Germany’s World Cup squad.



If he plays, it will be his first appearance for the senior national team 🤩 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko has been called up to Germany’s World Cup squad.If he plays, it will be his first appearance for the senior national team 🤩 https://t.co/LMMapSpPE2

The Blues are looking to usher in a new era under Graham Potter. The Englishman took charge of the club in September this year and is expected to assemble a team of his choice.

The frontline remains an area of concern, with the current crop largely failing to impress. The London giants have turned their attention to Moukoko but could face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for his signature.

Blues were interested in Kyle Walker-Peters this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Kyle Walker-Peters has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea were interested in Kyle Walker-Peters this summer.

The English right-back has caught the eye with his performances for Southampton since arriving in 2020. The Blues were looking for a back-up for Reece James this summer and had their eyes on the 25-year-old, but a move failed to materialise.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



chelsea-news.co/2022/11/fabriz… Fabrizio Romano: “Kyle Walker-Peters was one of the right-backs on Chelsea’s list in the summer. He's a player they have been following for a long time but there are no negotiations or contacts ongoing, as of now." Fabrizio Romano: “Kyle Walker-Peters was one of the right-backs on Chelsea’s list in the summer. He's a player they have been following for a long time but there are no negotiations or contacts ongoing, as of now."chelsea-news.co/2022/11/fabriz… https://t.co/jJ8iIooGNF

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that despite the Blues' interest, the London giants are not involved in talks for Walker-Peter right now.

"Kyle Walker-Peters was one of the right-backs on Chelsea’s list in the summer, alongside Denzel Dumfries. The Southampton defender is a player they have been following for a long time, but there are no negotiations or contacts ongoing, as of now. The situation is really quiet as things stand around Walker-Peters," wrote Romano.

The Englishman has appeared 11 times for the Saints this season and has scored once.

Fabrizio Romano opens up on Chelsea's recent struggles

Fabrizio Romano has refused to draw conclusions regarding Chelsea's recent struggles. The Blues have endured a difficult run of late under Graham Potter, which has seen them drop down to seventh in the Premier League.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the club hierarchy are willing to be patient with Potter.

“Another poor result and performance for Chelsea yesterday, but I wouldn’t rush to conclusions about this new project just yet. All people at Chelsea know that this will take time. It takes time to bring in new ideas, new manager, new methods, and of course, the new directors who will join the club in 2023. … it’s part of the rebuilding," wrote Romano.

He added:

“Everything is new at Chelsea; we’re only a few months into this new era. I think this World Cup break comes at a good time for them. It’s an opportunity to re-start, understand the new vision, and work hard for it.”

The London giants have six wins and five defeats in 14 games in the league this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes