Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues enter race for Erling Haaland, Antonio Rudiger opens up about his future, and more - 6th October 2021

Chelsea are reaping the benefits of putting their trust in Thomas Tuchel at the start of the year. The German manager guided the Blues to a UEFA Champions League triumph last season.

Tuchel also won the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the new campaign and has taken his team to the top of the Premier League table after seven games.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next year. Antonio Rudiger has shed light on rumors linking him to Bayern Munich.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from October 06, 2021.

Chelsea enter race for Erling Haaland

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Norwegian is among the hottest properties in world football at the moment and there's already a beeline for his services.

Haaland could be available for a cut-price deal next summer and the Blues are among the clubs gearing up to battle for his services.

Chelsea were eager to sign Haaland at the start of this summer, despite Dortmund's astronomical valuation of the player.

The Blues were ready to break the bank for his services but a move eluded the London side. Thomas Tuchel ultimately moved on to Romelu Lukaku.

BVB Newsblog @bvbnewsblog 🇳🇴 Borussia Dortmund definitely want to keep Erling Haaland and fight for it. Reportedly, the club is ready to double the strikers‘s salary from around 8M to 15M. For reference: Marco Reus earns roughly 10M. #BVB (🌓) | 🗞 @SPORTBILD via @FT_Redaktion 🇳🇴 Borussia Dortmund definitely want to keep Erling Haaland and fight for it. Reportedly, the club is ready to double the strikers‘s salary from around 8M to 15M. For reference: Marco Reus earns roughly 10M.#BVB(🌓) | 🗞 @SPORTBILD via @FT_Redaktion https://t.co/dx7ltG0fTN

The Belgian has enjoyed a solid start to his second coming at Stamford Bridge and has adjusted to Tuchel's tactics very well. As such, Chelsea's interest in Haaland has raised a few eyebrows.

However, the 21-year-old is a generational talent who would light up Stamford Bridge. Perhaps the Blues feel he can work in tandem with Lukaku.

Antonio Rudiger opens up about his future

Antonio Rudiger says he's honored by the interest from Bayern Munich

Antonio Rudiger has said he's honored by the interest in his services from Bayern Munich. The German defender is in the final year of his current deal with Chelsea and is yet to agree an extension with the Blues.

Rudiger has been an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans since the German manager took charge at the club.

Speaking to the press while on international duty, Rudiger also claimed he feels good at Stamford Bridge.

"My future? I feel good at Chelsea where I am now, so that fits. FC Bayern interest honours me because that shows that I've done a few things right recently. But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours," said Rudiger.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is 'honoured' to be receiving interest from German champions Bayern Munich.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann recently lauded praise on Rudiger and said he's one of the best defenders at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is 'honoured' to be receiving interest from German champions Bayern Munich.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann recently lauded praise on Rudiger and said he's one of the best defenders at Stamford Bridge.

Bayern Munich star tempted by Chelsea links

Robert Lewandowski is tempted by the prospect of joining Chelsea

Robert Lewandowski is tempted by the prospect of joining Chelsea, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. However, the report also adds that the Polish striker is likely to sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski was briefly considering his future this summer and has been linked to Real Madrid and PSG as well.

However, the Polish ace is all set to end speculation and renew with the Bavarians in the coming days. With Romelu Lukaku already on their roster, the Blues won't mind missing out on Lewandowski.

