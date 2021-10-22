Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues enter race for Leicester City star; Juventus monitoring Spanish ace, and more - 22nd October 2021

Chelsea are preparing to welcome Norwich City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The two teams have endured contrasting fortunes this season. While the Blues are top of the Premier League table with six wins from eight games, the Canaries are bottom of the pile.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have entered the race for a Belgian midfielder who plays for Leicester City. Elsewhere, Juventus are monitoring a Blues goalkeeper who is no longer a first-choice player at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 22nd October 2021.

Chelsea enter race for Youri Tielemans

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian midfielder has come into his own since joining Leicester City in 2019.

The Belgian midfielder has come into his own since joining Leicester City in 2019. Tielemans has developed in leaps and bounds, and is now one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. His exploits for the Foxes have attracted attention from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the Belgian, and the Blues have now joined the party.

Chelsea are looking to shore up their midfield next year. The Blues have a plethora of midfielders in their roster, but there’s a lack of quality outside the starting eleven at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is exploring his options in the market, and has identified the likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Aurelien Tchouameni as possible targets. However, the Croatian is all set to extend his stay with Inter Milan, while the Frenchman lacks experience at the highest level.

Squawka Football @Squawka Youri Tielemans’ game by numbers vs. Man Utd:91% pass accuracy

91 touches

7 crosses

5 duels won

4 shots

3 chances created

3 take-ons completed

2 shots on target

1 goal He was superb today. 👏 Youri Tielemans’ game by numbers vs. Man Utd:91% pass accuracy

As such, Chelsea have turned their attention to Tielemans. The Belgian is blessed with technical expertise, and is not afraid to put in a shift on the pitch. His quality and attitude make Tielemans an instant upgrade on Mateo Kovacic. However, Leicester City are expected to demand an astronomical fee for his services.

Juventus monitoring Kepa Arrizabalaga

Juventus are interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spanish goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea since the arrival of Edouard Mendy.

The Spanish goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea since the arrival of Edouard Mendy. Kepa is craving for first-team opportunities, but has little chance of outing the Senegalese from the number one position at Stamford Bridge.

A move away from the Blues remains his best bet at regular football, and the Bianconeri are ready to offer him a lifeline. Massimiliano Allegri is unimpressed by Wojciech Szczesny, and wants to install Kepa as his first choice. Chelsea could sanction a move, if it helps them in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt.

Chelsea ready to battle Barcelona for Karim Adeyemi

Chelsea are ready to battle Barcelona for the services of Karim Adeyemi.

The Blues are long-term admirers of the German prodigy, and failed in an attempt to secure his signature in 2018.

The Blues are long-term admirers of the German prodigy, and failed in an attempt to secure his signature in 2018. However, the Premier League giants are ready to renew their interest in the 19-year-old, and are willing to compete with the Blaugrana, among others, for his signature.

Chelsea’s interest in Adeyemi could be fuelled by the uncertain future of Timo Werner.

