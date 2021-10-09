Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues enter race for Serie A midfielder, Barcelona interested in Spanish star, and more - 8th October 2021

Chelsea are sitting at the top of the Premier League after seven games. The Blues have won five and lost just one so far in the league. Manager Thomas Tuchel has been tasked with bringing the coveted trophy back to Stamford Bridge and the German will be hoping to continue the good start when club football resumes next weekend.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign a Croatian midfielder who plays for Inter Milan. Barcelona are interested in a Spanish goalkeeper who is no longer the first choice at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 8 October 2021.

Chelsea enter race for Marcelo Brozovic

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Marcelo Brozovic.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Marcelo Brozovic, according to Chelsea Chronicles via FC Inter News. The Croatian was integral to the Nerazzurri's rise under Antonio Conte, marking a golden period where the club finished runners-up in the UEFA Europa League and then lifted the Serie A title.

The 28-year-old's exploits have earned him the admiration of the Blues, who are ready to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are well stocked in the midfield department. However, the Blues are preparing succession plans for N'Golo Kante, who is already on the wrong side of 30.

Thomas Tuchel had planned to use Saul as an option but the Spaniard has been underwhelming so far. The German desires a midfield enforcer who can protect his backline and allow his attack-minded players to play without fear.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea and PSG are keeping tabs on Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic who could be available in the summer if he fails to agree contract extension at Inter Milan.{FC Inter News} Chelsea and PSG are keeping tabs on Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic who could be available in the summer if he fails to agree contract extension at Inter Milan.{FC Inter News}

Brozovic fits the profile Chelsea desire and his statistics this season as he has made the most number of tackles and blocks in the Inter Milan team so far. The Blues want to secure his services next year but there's already a beeline for his signature.

Barcelona interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga

Barcelona are interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga

Barcelona are interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea since the arrival of Edouard Mendy. Thomas Tuchel has used Kepa at times but the Spaniard will be itching to secure first-team action to secure his place in the national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Barcelona are ready to offer him an escape route from Stamford Bridge. The Catalans want to offload Marc Andre Ter Stegen to address their financial woes and are eyeing a move for Kepa as his possible replacement.

Former Chelsea star opens up about his exit from Stamford Bridge

Fikayo Tomori has shed light on his decision to leave Chelsea this summer.

Fikayo Tomori has shed light on his decision to leave Chelsea this summer. Speaking to Sky Sports, the AC Milan defender revealed he doesn't think about his difficult time at Stamford Bridge. Tomari said:

"Since I have been at Milan, I haven’t really thought about it. It was a difficult time – every footballer wants to play, and every footballer wants to show themselves on the pitch. When you are not able to do that it is difficult – and being able to overcome and forget about that is part of the reason why it is now going so well."

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Tomori is relishing the pressure of playing for AC Milan after a difficult spell with Chelsea 👊 Tomori is relishing the pressure of playing for AC Milan after a difficult spell with Chelsea 👊 https://t.co/52TuOt5B7w

Edited by Ritwik Kumar