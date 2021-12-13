Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues enter race for Serie A star; Barcelona plotting loan move for Danish defender, and more - 13th December 2021

Chelsea stayed in the Premier League title race with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Leeds United on Saturday. The Blues are now third in the league table after 16 games, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have entered the race to sign a Serie A defender. Elsewhere, Barcelona are planning a January loan move for a Blues star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 13th December 2021.

Chelsea enter race for Gleison Bremer

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Gleison Bremer.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Gleison Bremer, according to The Sun. The Blues are looking to bring in a new defender next year. The London side have already prepared a list of possible targets, and the Brazilian has now been included in it.

Bremer has been a revelation since joining Torino in 2018. The 24-year-old is an integral part of their starting eleven, and has made nearly 100 appearances for the Serie A side. Chelsea scouted the player last week, and were impressed with his qualities.

The Blues are eager to rope in Bremer next year. Chelsea could lose as many as four first-team defenders next summer when their contracts run out. The London side are sweating on the future of Antonio Rudiger, who is unwilling to put pen to paper on an extension.

Talks for a new deal with Andreas Christensen have not progressed well either. Chelsea could also lose Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta at the end of the season as well. So the Blues are looking at various options to address the issue.

Bremer has now emerged as a value-for-money target. However, Chelsea could face competition from West Ham United and Liverpool for his signature.

Barcelona plotting loan move for Christian Pulisic

Barcelona are plotting a loan move for Christian Pulisic in January.

Barcelona are plotting a loan move for Christian Pulisic in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo. The American has struggled to nail down a first-team place at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues are ready to cash in on him next year.

Barcelona are interested in the player as they look to bolster their injury-ravaged attack this winter. The Blaugrana believe Pulisic could help address the issue, and are planning a six-month loan deal for the American. Chelsea are ready to let the player join Barcelona.

William Gallas tips Attila Szalai to succeed at Chelsea

William Gallas has backed Attila Szalai to be successful at Chelsea.

Former Chelsea star William Gallas has backed Attila Szalai to be successful at Stamford Bridge. The Hungarian has been linked to the Blues recently.

Speaking in a recent interview, as relayed by Tribal Football, Gallas said that Szalai has all the ingredients to succeed at Chelsea.

"Szalai is a strong and fast player. In my opinion, he is the best player in the Hungarian national team. Even Chelsea following him is a very good development. He can improve himself even more by going there and playing with defenders around the world," said Gallas.

Also Read Article Continues below

"Every match is very tough in England. However, I was not afraid of this, and Attila is not afraid either," continued Gallas.

Edited by Bhargav