Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues enter race for Villarreal defender; club advised to sign Jules Kounde, and more - 27 April 2022

Chelsea are preparing to travel to Old Trafford on Thursday to face Manchester United in the Premier League. Manager Thomas Tuchel’s wards are third in the league table, five points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, the Blues have entered the race to sign a Villarreal defender. Elsewhere, Louis Saha has advised the London giants to sign Jules Kounde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 27th April 2022:

Chelsea enter race for Pau Torres

Pau Torres could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Villarreal's Pau Torres, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Blues are expected to invest heavily in their backline this summer. Tuchel is all set to lose both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen ahead of the new season. The German manager wants to bring in a world-class replacement to fill their shoes.

Pau Torres is attracting interest from top clubs again as his release clause will be valid this summer: €55/60m, available until the end of the market. Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested - Chelsea have also sent their scouts to follow him.

Torres has been a consistent performer for the Yellow Submarine and has generated attention from clubs around Europe. The Blues have now entered the fray but could face competition from Manchester United and Manchester City for his signature.

Louis Saha advises Blues to sign Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has advised Chelsea to sign Jules Kounde as Antonio Rudiger’s replacement. The Sevilla defender has been on the rise this season and has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Gambling Deals, as relayed by The Metro, Saha said that Kounde could hit the ground running with the Blues.

“He’s a very smart lad; he’s been a top defender for his club side and the national team. He’s proved himself as a top defender, and his main quality is his intensity. Both Jules and Tony have different styles; Rudiger is a bit more aggressive on 50/50s. But Jules would definitely be an exciting player for the Premier League, and I’m sure he’d love to play in the Premier League at some point,” said Saha.

He added:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he joined Chelsea, as they are always looking to strengthen, and he is a fantastic young player. He wouldn’t have any issues adapting to the league, maybe a few months ,but he’d be a great addition."

Thomas Tuchel sad to see Antonio Rudiger leave

Antonio Rudiger is all set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is saddened to see Antonio Rudiger leave Stamford Bridge. The German defender is set to cut ties with Chelsea once his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking at his press conference, Tuchel hoped the 29-year-old could end the season strongly.

“I don't think that anybody likes it because Toni has been a huge factor in our one-and-half seasons together. He gives everybody confidence in the dressing room; he is a unique character; he is an aggressive leader; he is available over 100 per cent of the matches, like 90 per cent of the matches he is simply available, and he plays on an outstanding level and gives you confidence if you play next to him or around him,” said Tuchel.

He added:

“He takes the focus away from others. He takes responsibility. He loves responsibility. I don't think that anybody likes this decision, but in the moment, we have to accept it, and we will accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us, it is the most important thing that it ends like it started and like it was for one and half years, on the highest level possible. This is where the focus needs to be."

In nearly 50 games this season, Rudiger has bagged five goals and four assists.

