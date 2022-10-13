Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues establish contact with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham; club battling Manchester City for Napoli midfielder, and more - October 13, 2022

Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11) to lead Group E after four games. Graham Potter's wards next face Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Blues have established contact with Borussia Dortmund to secure the services of Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the north London side are locked in a battle with Manchester City for a Napoli midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 13, 2022:

Chelsea establish contact with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have established contact with Borussia Dortmund to facilitate a move for Jude Bellingham next summer, according to Sport Bild via Caught Offside.

The English midfielder is a wanted player and could be on the move next summer. There's already a beeline for his signature, but the Blues are plotting to beat the competition by moving for him early. The 19-year-old has scored in all four UEFA Champions League games this season.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea have notified Dortmund they are willing to pay more than €100m to sign Jude Bellingham. (#CFC Chelsea have notified Dortmund they are willing to pay more than €100m to sign Jude Bellingham. ( @SPORTBILD 🚨 Chelsea have notified Dortmund they are willing to pay more than €100m to sign Jude Bellingham. (@SPORTBILD) #CFC

Bellingham is currently valued at £131.5 million, but his price tag would soar if he impresses at the FIFA World Cup next month and has a fabulous Champions League campaign.

The Blues are eager to rope in a new midfielder next year, with both N'Golo Jante and Jorginho in the final year of their contracts. Bellingham has emerged as their preferred option, although it's likely Chelsea might have to break the bank to secure his signature.

Blues battling Manchester City for Stanislav Lobotka

Stanislav Lobotka has caught the eye with Napoli.

Chelsea are battling Manchester City for the signature of Stanislav Lobotka, according to journalist Ciro Venerato via Caught Offside. The Slovakian midfielder has been a regular feature at Napoli this season and has caught the eye of the London giants.

Speaking recently, Venerato said that the Serie A side are locked in contract negotiations with the player's entourage. He added that the Blues and Manchester City have been in touch with the player's agent.

"Napoli are willing to give him €2.5m/season, but the player’s entourage are trying to get a contract worth over €3m/year. However, there is confidence between the parties for a successful conclusion of the deal. Lobotka’s agent has also received at least two phone calls: one from Chelsea, the other from Manchester City," said Venerato.

Lobotka has had seven starts for Napoli this season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga opens up on life under Graham Potter

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been a regular feature under Graham Potter.

Kepa Arrizabalaga believes Chelsea are improving under new manager Graham Potter.

The Englishman took charge at Stamford Bridge after the departure of Thomas Tuchel last month and has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his tenure. Potter has taken the Blues to fourth in the Premier League and also moved them top of their Champions League group.

Speaking to the club's website, Kepa said that the Blues are looking to fight for titles this season.

"He has started in the best way. We are improving; we have had only one month, but we’re doing well; there is a long way to go. We are understanding his ideas. We have games every three days, so it is a really important time, but we need all the team in every game to fight for titles towards the end of the season," said Kepa.

Kepa recalled meeting Potter during a UEFA Europa League game when the Spaniard was with Athletic Bilbao in 2017.

"We met each other in the group stage in the Europa League a few years ago. We had a talk about that because I didn’t know at that moment he was the manager of Ostersund. It is so good to be back with him," said Kepa.

Kepa has appeared in all four games under Potter this season and has kept three clean sheets.

