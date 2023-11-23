Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Alphonso Davies, Thiago Silva backed to stay, and more - November 23, 2023

Chelsea have endured a difficult start to the new campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge at the club this summer. The Argentinean's side are 10th in the league table after 12 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Alphonso Davies. Elsewhere, Thiago Silva has been backed to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Blues transfer news from November 23, 2023.

Chelsea eyeing Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Alphonso Davies, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The Canadian left-back will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich next summer and hasn't agreed to an extension yet. The Bavarians could cash in on him next year unless he signs a new deal. Real Madrid are already hot on the heels of the 23-year-old, according to AS.

The Blues have now entered the race. Mauricio Pochettino has two decent options for the left-back position in Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell. However, Davies would be an upgrade on both players. The London giants are reportedly willing to cash in on one of Cucurella or Chilwell to accommodate the Canadian. Davies has registered eight goals and 28 assists from 171 games across competitions for the Bundesliga champions to date.

Thiago Silva backed to stay

Thiago Silva is liked with an exit from Stamford Bridge

Thiago Silva could extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 39-year-old has started all 12 Premier League games for the club this season and has even found the back of the net once. However, his contract with the Blues expires at the end of this season. Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt confirmed earlier this month that the Brazilian side want to re-sign their former player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones pointed out that Silva and his family are happy at Stamford Bridge.

“I think stranger things have happened, we know that Silva and his family love Chelsea and love London. I think they've got a very comfortable life here and he is one of the very few leaders that Chelsea have got in that team at the moment, because they've been buying such young talent," said Jones.

Jones insisted that Silva could be tempted to continue with the London giants if the team begin firing on all cylinders.

“I can definitely see a world in which Chelsea would be looking for him to stay and, yeah, it's a big decision for him as to whether he does. I think his mind has always been set that this will be his final season at Chelsea, but that can change especially given that Chelsea are starting to deliver performances now," said Brown.

He continued:

“It'd be tricky for him to leave if Chelsea were just starting to get good. That's going to be a lot more difficult for him to just walk away from this if there was some promise that next season might actually lead to a better time at the club.”

The Brazilian defender has appeared 129 times for the west London side since arriving from Paris Saint-Gemrain in 2020 and remains one of their most important players.

Bayern Munich not prioritizing Trevoh Chalobah

Bayern Munich are no longer prioritizing a move for Trevoh Chalobah, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist has previously reported that the 24-year-old will leave Stamford Bridge in the winter. Chalobah was a target for the Bavarians this summer, but a move failed to materialize. The German champions were previously expected to return for the defender at the turn of the year, as per TEAMtalk.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Englishman might no longer secure a move to the Allianz Arena in January.

“I have told you multiple times that Trevoh Chalobah will not stay at Chelsea beyond the January transfer window as he wants to play regular football,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There are rumours about many clubs being interested in the player from England and Germany. I want to clarify that for Bayern Munich, Chalobah is no longer a priority."

He added:

"He was a priority on Deadline Day this summer as he had previously played under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea but the deal collapsed because of the different closing times of the transfer windows in each country. There are possibilities in other countries for Chalobah in January, including England, so let’s see what happens.”

The Blues are likely to sign a replacement if Chalobah leaves the club.