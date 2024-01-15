Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Bruno Guimaraes; club not in talks to sign new striker, and more - January 15, 2024

Chelsea ended the weekend in ninth in the Premier League after 21 games. Mauricio Pochettino’s team next face Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semifinal second-leg on January 23.

Meanwhile, the Blues have entered the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Elsewhere, the London giants are unlikely to move for a new No. 9 this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 15, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Bruno Guimaraes, according to Fichajes. The Blues invested heavily on their midfield last year, bringing in the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in big-money moves.

However, the benefits are yet to be reaped, prompting talks of further reinforcements. Guimaraes, meanwhile, has been outstanding since joining Newcastle United in 2022, turning heads at Stamford Bridge.

This season, the Brazilian midfielder has appeared 30 times across competitions, registering one goal and four assists. Liverpool also have their eyes on the player, while Globo Esporte have mentioned Barcelona among his suitors as well.

However, prising the 26-year-old away from St. James’ Park would be a complicated affair, as he has a €115 million release clause in his contract.

Blues not in talks to sign striker this month, says Fabrizio Romano

Christopher Nkunku has struggled to stay fit this season.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign a new striker this month, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have struggled this season due to an underwhelming attack. Romelu Lukaku was sent out on loan to AS Roma last summer and is unlikely to return. Nicolas Jackson, signed from Villarreal as his replacement, has been underwhelming.

Pochettino was counting on another new signing, Christopher Nkunku, to sort out his woes in the final third. The French forward arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer but has struggled for fitness.

After missing the first half of the season with a knee injury, Nkunku recently made his debut for the club but picked up a knock and is sidelined once again. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants’ next course of action will depend on the Frenchman’s fitness report.

“One final point on Chelsea and links with a new striker – again, I’m not aware of anything advanced as of now. Let’s see what happens next week but nothing is imminent or close so far.

"Chelsea are still waiting to understand the exact conditions of Nkunku’s latest injury, and, then, they will decide how to proceed. The situation will be clear soon,” wrote Romano.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been named as a target for Pochettino this year, as per reports.

Tottenham Hotspur have to break the bank for Conor Gallagher, says Fabrizio Romano

Conor Gallagher has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur will have to arrive with an astronomical offer to prise Conor Gallagher away from Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with Chelsea but hasn’t signed a new deal yet. Journalist Dean Jones recently mentioned that Spurs are keen to prise him away.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham will have to offer a lot more than €30-40 million to get their man.

“At the moment, the situation is very quiet. Gallagher is an important player for Pochettino.

"So, I think the only way (for Tottenham to sign him) is to put a significant amount of money on the table, not €30m or €40m, as we’ve seen from the rumours in recent weeks,” said Romano.

He continued:

“It has to be a very, very big package. At the moment, we are not at that level of negotiation. The situation is still quiet. The appreciation is still there, but the situation is still quiet.”

Gallagher has been a first-team regular for the Blues this season, registering 26 appearances across competitions, starting 24.