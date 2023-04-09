Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Carlo Ancelotti; Aubameyang likely to leave, and more - April 9, 2023

Chelsea failed to get the better of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 8) at the Molineux in the Premier League. The Blues next face Real Madrid on Wednesday (April 12) in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg.

Meanwhile, the London giants have Carlo Ancelotti on their short list of candidates for permanent manager. Elsewhere, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 9, 2023.

Chelsea eyeing Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is wanted back at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are contemplating Carlo Ancelotti’s return to Stamford Bridge, according to ESPN.

The Italian manager is under contract with Real Madrid till the end of next season, but his future remains up in the air. Los Blancos have struggled for consistency this season and are 12 points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Ancelotti could face the axe if his team fail to win the league or the Champions League.

The Blues are monitoring Ancelotti's situation with interest. The London giants parted ways with Graham Potter earlier this month and have appointed Frank Lampard on a temporary role.

Chelsea are looking for an established face as their next manager and are now ready to turn to Ancelotti. The Italian enjoyed decent success during his time at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League and FA Cup. However, Ancelotti is already being courted for the managerial role at Brazil, so securing his services might not be an easy task.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to leave

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to leave Chelsea this summer, according to SPORT via A Stamford Bridge Too Far.

The Gabon international has been a peripheral figure with the Blues since arriving from Barcelona last summer. He has just three goals and one assist in 20 appearances this season and is way down the pecking order. The Blaugrana remain keen to bring him back to Spain at the end of the season

The Blues are in talks with the La Liga leaders to chalk out a possible move. Talks have progressed well, and Frank Lampard’s arrival is unlikely to change the situation. Barcelona lack a backup for Robert Lewandowski and have zeroed in on Aubameyang.

Christian Falk updates on Julian Nagelsmann pursuit

Julian Nagelsmann has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann won’t be an easy affair, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The German manager is available for his next assignment after being sacked by Bayern Munich recently. The Blues have him among their preferred candidates for the permanent job at Stamford Bridge.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that the Bavarians still owe RB Leipzig money for Nagelsmann.

“Chelsea and Tottenham’s interest in Julian Nagelsmann is music to the ears of Bayern, as they could end up saving a lot of money in future. Technically speaking, the coach’s contract until 2026 is still running, and he remains the most expensive manager in world football. In fact, FC Bayern are said to have transferred €25m to RB Leipzig in 2021 for Nagelsmann but only a basic amount of €15m has been paid,” wrote Falk.

He added:

“Two friendlies are said to have been agreed, which guarantees Leipzig a further €2.5m in income per game. The remaining €5m should, therefore, be extremely success-related. Indeed, Leipzig could collect up to €2m if Bayern Munich, between now and 2026, win the double up to twice. It’s not a possible achievement for the club this season, of course, following their exit from the DFB Pokal to Freiburg.”

Falk also said that the north London side might have to pay Bayern a fee for Nagelsmann’s services.

“Bayern are now looking to cut costs with the transfer fee. I heard from the club that if Chelsea or Tottenham want Nagelsmann, they have to pay a transfer fee for him. Bayern are more than aware that Chelsea are used to forking out big transfer fees for managers. Graham Potter’s €17m fee is second on the list of the most expensive managers, behind Julian Nagelsmann,” wrote Falk.

Nagelsmann registered an impressive 71.4% win ratio during his 84 games in charge of the Bundesliga giants

