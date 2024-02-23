Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Edmond Tapsoba; Spurs yet to move for Conor Gallagher, and more - February 23, 2024

Chelsea will be desperate to get the better of Liverpool when the two sides meet at Wembley on Sunday (February 25) in the EFL Cup final. Mauricio Pochettino will look to turn a disappointing season back on track by lifting his first silverware since taking charge in the summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are yet to make a move for Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 23, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Edmond Tapsoba

Edmond Tapsoba is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Edmond Tapsoba, according to SportBILD. The 25-year-old defender has been rock-solid at the back for Bayer Leverkusen this season, and his efforts have caused a stir across Europe.

Taposoba has appeared 26 times across competitions, registering 10 assists. The London giants are looking for a new defender amid the uncertain futures of Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah.

Meanwhile, Benoit Badiashile has also struggled to impress and could be offloaded at the end of this season. Pochettino wants a new leader at the back and has found his man in Taposoba.

However, the player is under contract with the Bundesliga leaders till 2028, so prising him away won’t be easy. The Blues also face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the 25-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur yet to move for Conor Gallagher, says Fabrizio Romano

Conor Gallagher’s future remains undecided.

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to approach Chelsea regarding a move for Conor Gallagher, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman is nearing the final 12 months of his contract this summer, and his future remains uncertain.

Gallagher has been an omnipresent figure in the middle of the park for Pochettino's side, registering three goals and six assists in 33 outings across competitions this season. The 24-year-old’s efforts have apparently convinced Spurs, according to reports.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that unless the Blues renew Gallagher’s contract soon, a move could be on the cards this summer.

“I’m aware that Conor Gallagher stories are always in the media, but my honest understanding is that there is nothing new to report right now.

"We stated multiple times that Tottenham like him and that Ange Postecoglou is a big fan, but the real news will be if and when Spurs make an approach to Chelsea, but this hasn’t happened so far,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Chelsea still have a chance to extend his contract until June/July, otherwise all parties will consider a summer move.”

Tottenham were heavily linked with a Gallagher in the winter, but a move never materialised.

Malang Sarr unhappy at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist

Malang Sarr is a frustrated figure at Stamford Bridge.

Malang Sarr is unhappy at Chelsea, according to journalist Dean Jones. The French defender is a peripheral figure and hasn’t played since the 2021-22 season. The 25-year-old spent last campaign on loan with Monaco and was heavily expected to leave this winter.

However, a move failed to happen, piling on Sarr’s frustrations, with the player now training with the Under-21 side. The Athletic said that the Frenchman had refused to play for the youth side earlier this season, but it's now believed that he's open to that.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT that it's important to hear the player’s side of the story before jumping to conclusions.

“It's a disappointing story. However, I think there are two sides to this, and I would be curious to hear the whole story from both angles.

"I find it very hard to believe that a player in his position would refuse to play because it wouldn't benefit him long-term to be entirely out of the shop window. He's frustrated about how his Chelsea career has panned out and that potential transfers haven't worked out,” said Jones.

He continued:

“He's now stuck, which has probably left him slightly humiliated and embarrassed. So, from that sense, I can understand his frustrations.

"But I'd be astonished if that's extended to him refusing to play for Chelsea. There'll be more news to come on this. I don't believe we can let his story continue without hearing more about the other side of it.”

The London side are likely to further invest in the backline this summer, so Sarr’s future at Stamford Bridge is likely to be over.