Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not eyeing Emile Smith Rowe; Nottingham Forest in talks for Callum Hudson-Odoi, and more - August 31, 2023

Chelsea secured passage to the third round of the EFL Cup by seeing off Wimbledon at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (August 30). Goals from Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez helped Mauricio Pochettino’s side secure a 2-1 comeback win.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not working on a move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe this summer. Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are in talks with the London giants regarding a move for midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 31, 2023:

Chelsea not eyeing Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe is unlikely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Chelsea are not in talks with Arsenal to sign Emile Smith Rowe, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is an isolated figure at the Emirates and has struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta. Recent reports have claimed that the Blues are planning to take the player to Stamford Bridge.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims, adding that Smith Rowe remains central to Arteta's plans.

"There have been some other interesting Chelsea transfer rumours doing the rounds, but, honestly, I’m not aware of concrete negotiations for Emile Smith Rowe.

"Chelsea have been linked with 20 players or more this summer, but behind the scenes, they wanted Cole Palmer. Smith Rowe was never top target for Chelsea or close to joining even, because Arsenal trust him, and he’s part of Mikel Arteta’s project," wrote Romano.

Smith Rowe rose through the ranks with the Gunners and is highly rated at the club.

Nottingham Forest in talks for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to arriving at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest are locked in negotiations with Chelsea regarding a move for Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to The Evening Standard.

The West Bridgford club are long-term admirers of the Englishman and attempted to sign him last summer. However, a move failed to see the light of day, and the 22-year-old headed to Bayer Leverkusen instead.

However, Forest are back at the table this summer, and talks are now at an advanced stage. Hudsoi-Odoi is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are ready to let him leave.

Forest manager Steve Cooper has a cordial relationship with the 22-year-old, and his presence has been key to talks. Hudson-Odoi is eager to leave the London giants to secure regular football and get his career back on track.

Blues eyeing Cole Palmer

Chelsea have set their sights on Cole Palmer, according to 90 Min. The Blues are eyeing attacking reinforcements on the back of a mass exodus from the attack this summer.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all left the club, while Romelu Lukaku is also halfway out the door.

Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Armando Broja and Mykhaylo Mudryk are all out with injuries for various periods. The situation has left Pochettino light in attack, and he has turned to Palmer to address the issue.

The Englishman is highly rated at Manchester City, who would like him to stay. However, the player is keen to move in search of regular football and could be allowed to leave for a fair price this summer.