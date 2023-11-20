Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Evan Ferguson; club in talks to sign Assane Diao, and more - November 20, 2023

Chelsea take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday (November 25) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team are tenth in the league after 12 games, 12 points off leaders Manchester City (28).

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. Elsewhere, the London giants have initiated contact with Real Betis forward Assane Diao regarding a possible move in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 20, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Evan Ferguson, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Irish striker has exploded into the scenes at Brighton & Hove Albion recently and has already been termed as a future superstar. Ferguson has five goals in 14 games this season, attracting attention from clubs around the league.

The Blues are on the lookout for a new No. 9 and have been linked to the 19-year-old. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano acknowledged interest from the London giants as well as Manchester United but added that there's nothing concrete from either club yet

"We keep seeing Brighton’s Evan Ferguson linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

"I can confirm that big clubs like these are following Ferguson, because he’s a top talent, but it’s just normal scouting and monitoring – it would be surprising if they weren’t keeping an eye on an exciting young player like him!" wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There is, however, nothing more concrete to report for the moment. Ferguson only recently signed a new contract with Brighton, so he’s fully focused on them.

"I’m told he’s really happy at Brighton and sees it as the best place for him to develop now, as we’ve seen with so many other top young players there in recent times. I’m sure we’re going to keep seeing links everywhere, but nothing is going to be decided now.”

The Red Devils are also expected to sign a new striker in 2024.

Blues in talks to sign Assane Diao

Chelsea have established contact with Assane Diao's camp to facilitate a move in the winter, according to Estadio Deportivo.

The 18-year-old is a rising star in Spanish football at the moment and has six goals in 15 games across competitions this season for Real Betis. Diao's contract has a £25 million release clause, which the Blues are hoping to exercise.

Manchester United and Liverpool also have their eyes on the Spanish forward, but the London giants are hoping to move ahead of the competition in January. Pochettino's attack has struggled his season, so the manager is desperate for reinforcements in the winter.

The Argentinean has targeted talented young players since taking charge at Stamford Bridge this summer, and Diao fits the bill.

Chelsea growing in confidence, says Reece James

Reece James is feeling optimistic at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have grown in confidence in recent weeks, according to Reece James. The Blues have failed to fire on all cylinders this season, despite investing nearly £450 million this summer. Pochettino's side have struggled for consistency but have shown promise recently.

James told the club's website that the team have come a long way and that things are looking up.

"We’re still a fairly new group. The more time we spend with each other the more understanding we have. That helps us. We have come a long way. Our performances in the past five or six weeks have picked up.

"Everyone is happy around the place. Our confidence is growing. Results help that. It’s the starting point. When we’re performing well as a team, people are going to try more things and look more confident," said James.

James recently recovered from a hamstring injury and has appeared just six times across competitions this season.