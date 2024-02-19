Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Harry Kane; club want Romelu Lukaku exit, and more - February 19, 2024

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 25) at Wembley. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are coming off a 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester City at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to bring Bayern Munich strike Harry Kane back to the Premier League. Elsewhere, the London giants are looking to permanently offload on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 19, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning a move for Harry Kane this summer, according to Football Insider.

The English forward left Tottenham Hotspur last year to move to Bayern Munich in a reported €100 million deal. The player has hit the ground running at the Allianz Arena, registering 29 goals and eight assists in 30 outings across competitions.

However, Bayern have struggled this campaign and are eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. They also lost the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg to Lazio.

Kane is reportedly frustrated at the situation, and the Blues are ready to take advantage. Co-owner Todd Boehly is willing to break the bank for the 30-year-old to convince the Bavarians to let him go.

However, Kane might not be open to a move to Stamford Bridge due to his long association with Spurs.

Blues want Romelu Lukaku exit

Romelu Lukaku may have reached the end of his time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are looking to cut ties with Romelu Lukaku at the end of this season, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian striker is on loan at AS Roma but is not part of plans at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino has been on the hunt for an established No. 9 to take his place in the summer.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the London giants are eyeing multiple permanent exits at the end of the season.

“Come the summer, Chelsea have other names on the permanent sale list, deemed surplus to requirements for which they can pull in fees. Lukaku is one, and Maatsen is another that Chelsea would have sold in January if they could have done so,” said Jacobs

He continued:

“Money will likely come in when the obligation is triggered for Lewis Hall at Newcastle. The feeling is that it's a case of when or if he permanently moves there based on the obligation terms.

"There's Chalobah, possibly Cucurella, and Gallagher. So, there are enough other sellable assets that would mean Chelsea would not be forced to bring in a fee for Mudyrk.”

The London giants may have to offload players before signing new names to help adhere to FFP norms.

Conor Gallagher wants early contract offer from Chelsea

Conor Gallagher’s future remains undecided.

Conor Gallagher is eager to sort out his future as soon as possible, according to Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with Chelsea, and speculation is ripe regarding his next move. Gallagher has been an omnipresent figure under Pochettino this season, registering three goals and six assists in 33 outings across competitions.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the 24-year-old doesn’t want to head into the summer with an uncertain future.

"It's likely that Gallagher will just want a settled end to the season and then, if he is selected for the European Championships, go and play for England before resolving his future,” said Jacobs.

He added:

"When I speak to the player's camp, they would much prefer a new contract to either be put on the table early, so he can be settled and not have to enter the summer in a saga, or any suitors may have to wait until after the European Championships if new contract talks don't progress because Gallagher doesn't want to have a difficult and stressful situation.”

He continued:

"Not having a Chelsea deal, the window opening and dealing with offers during the European Championships is the worst case scenario for the player.”

Tottenham Hotspur have been hot on the heels of the Englishman for a while and could return for him in the summer.