Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Jan Oblak; club leading Messinho race, and more - May 7, 2024

Chelsea are looking ahead to their upcoming Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, May 11, at City Ground. Mauricio Pochettino's team are coming off a 5-0 win over West Ham United at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues have set their sights on Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Elsewhere, the London giants are leading the race to sign Palmeiras starlet Estevao Willian this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 7, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Jan Oblak, according to AS. The Slovenian goalkeeper is one of the legends of the game but will apparently be put up for sale at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has appeared in close to 450 games for Atletico Madrid but finds himself at a crossroads in his career. The player's contract with Los Rojiblancos runs till 2028, but the club are reportedly looking to let him go this year.

The Blues are attentive to the situation, with their goalkeeping position an area of concern. They allowed Edouard Mendy to leave last summer, while Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

Robert Sanchez was roped in from Brighton & Hove Albion for the No. 1 role, but he has struggled. The London giants want an upgrade in the position and have set their sights on Oblak.

Blues leading Messinho race

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Estevao Willian, nicknamed Messinho for his style of play, according to journalist Jorge Nicola.

The Brazilian forward is the next best thing to emerge out of Palmeiras and has drawn attention from multiple clubs in Europe. The Blues are looking to improve their attack before the new campaign and have been monitoring the 17-year-old for a while.

On his YouTube channel, Nicola said that the London giants have offered €65 million for Messinho.

“I told you a few days ago that there was a big dispute between three English clubs. There is already a favourite. This team is Chelsea, the one that is willing to pay above the 60 million euros release clause," said Nicola.

He continued:

“Neither Chelsea nor their two English rivals want to pay that fixed €60m for the deal to go through.

"The idea is to pay a lump sum and the rest in bonuses. And to try and convince Palmeiras to do the deal, Chelsea have already offered €40m in a lump sum and €25m in bonuses.”

Barcelona also have their eyes on the Brazilian, but their financial situation makes a deal difficult to complete.

Viktor Gyokeres remains coy about his future

Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has refused to rule out an exit from Sporting this summer. The Swedish striker has been in outstanding form this season, registering 41 goals and 15 assists in 47 games across competitions.

Chelsea have apparently taken note of his efforts, but they are not the only club in the race. The Blues are planning to sign a new No. 9 this summer, and Gyokeres has emerged as an option.

After Sporting clinched the league title on Saturday, the 25-year-old admitted that he wouldn't mind staying with the Portuguese champions next season.

“It's football, I can't promise anything, I have a contract and I won't be sad if I stay, I'm very happy, but we'll see what happens. We can't predict much, but let's see what next year will be like: we still have games this season,” said Gyokeres.

He continued:

“It was a good day and we will definitely celebrate. Let's see what will happen, it's just beginning. It's my first title … let's try to win everything.

"Ruben Amorim is a great coach, I wouldn't mind if he continued! I have had many coaches, but of course Amorim brought me here, it was very important in my career.”

Gyokeres could be a fine replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku, who is not part of plans at Stamford Bridge and is likely to leave in the summer.