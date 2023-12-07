Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Jean-Clair Todibo, club willing to offload Ian Maatsen, and more - December 7, 2023

Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 6) in the Premier League. Cole Palmer's strike late in the first half proved to be a mere consolation for Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Jean-Clair Todibo. Elsewhere, the London giants are willing to offload Ian Maatsen.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from December 7, 2023.

Chelsea eyeing Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo, according to SPORT. The French defender has been on the rise at Nice this season and is also wanted at Manchester United and Newcastle United, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blues have struggled to stop the leak at the back during this campaign and are looking for reinforcements.

The London giants would ideally like to sign a replacement for Thiago Silva, who is already in the twilight of his career. Todibo is now an option for Chelsea, but is expected to cost more than €50m in 2024. The player had appeared 12 times across competitions this season for the Ligue 1 side and his contract expires in 2027.

Blues willing to offload Ian Maatsen

Chelsea are ready to cash in on Ian Maatsen, according to journalist Paul Brown. The Dutch left-back is reportedly a target for West Ham United ahead of January, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. Maatsen has appeared ten times across competitions for the Blues' first team this season and is already tipped to have a great future ahead.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown insisted that the Blues are only letting him go to adjust their finances.

"Maatsen is a really good player. I can see this being a really good fit for West Ham. I'm not surprised they're interested. I think he's very underrated and a player that Chelsea have only considered selling because they see it as a good way to bring some money in basically," said Brown.

Hes continued:

"I think he's very highly-rated inside the club and I think he would do a really good job for West Ham if he was to go there. He's certainly good enough to be starting every week in the Premier League. I think some people are quite surprised that Chelsea would even consider letting him go. But if West Ham can do this one, I think it would be a good deal."

The London giants are well stocked at left-back with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, and have also been linked with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies by transfer insider Simon Phillips.

Mauricio Pochettino preaches calm

Mauricio Pochettino has called for calm after another defeat this season. The Argentinean manager took charge at Stamford Bridge this summer and has endured a difficult reign so far. The loss to Manchester United on Wednesday was the club's sixth in 15 league games this season. Understandably, there's frustration regarding the situation among fans, with the Blues now tenth in the league.

However, speaking to the club's website, Pochettino insisted that his team have to stay composed and focus on the game ahead.

"I am not disappointed because the players gave everything, but maybe we didn’t match the energy. They were a little bit more aggressive than us. But we were competitive because we made chances and maybe enough to draw the game. But when the result is 2-1 you get nothing. I think we need to be calm and keep going, trying to help the players to be ready for Sunday," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"A few days ago we were talking about a fantastic performance and how we were going well. Today because we didn’t get what we wanted here, we cannot change what we say now. We need to stay calm and for sure try to help the team to improve and be more competitive and be more consistent when the players who are missing can be with us again."

The London giants next face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.