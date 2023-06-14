Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Kylian Mbappe; Harry Kane move unlikely, and more - June 14, 2023

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League tand will have to invest in the squad this summer. Mauricio Pochettino is set to take charge of the first team next month.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane is unlikely to move to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 14, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Kylian Mbappe, according to The Times. The French forward has already informed Paris Saint-Germain that he will not extend his stay beyond next summer.

The Parisians are likely to cash in in the 24-year-old this year to avoid losing him for free next year. The Blues are paying close attention to the situation.

The London giants were among the clubs interested in the player last summer when his future was in doubt. Chelsea are now planning to return to the table as they look to revamp their attack.

Manchester United are monitoring Mbappe with interest. However, Real Madrid are the clear favourites in the race to sign the Frenchman.

Harry Kane move to Stamford Bridge unlikely

Harry Kane could be on the move this summer.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino reckons Harry Kane is unlikely to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The English striker's contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires next year, but he's not planning a renewal. The Blues are in the market for a new No. 9 and have Kane on their wishlist.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Cascarino said that Kane is unlikely to damage his reputation by moving across London.

"A lot of people would be saying ‘would it be as disloyal as going to Arsenal like Sol Campbell did’. And that came at a huge cost for Sol personally because it was a difficult decision that he made, and it was always going to be hard to accept for Tottenham fans,” said Cascarino.

He continued:

“I just don’t see Kane doing that. Beating Jimmy Greaves’ record (and then playing for Chelsea). Jimmy Greaves even played for both, but that was a different era.”

Manchester United and Real Madrid are heavily linked with a move for the 29-year-old.

Blues uninterested in Levi Colwill sale

Levi Colwill (right) is tipped for a bright future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have no plans to offload Levi Colwill this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 20-year-old defender has been a revelation on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion this season. The Seagulls are so pleased with his performances that they want to sign him permanently this year.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Blues want to keep Colwill at the club beyond the summer.

"Chelsea’s position on Levi Colwill is crystal clear. The Chelsea centre-back is not for sale. Colwill had an exceptional season on loan at Brighton and really enjoyed his time with the Seagulls.

"He has also been training with England’s senior squad this week. Chelsea have no plans to sell despite Brighton wanting to sign Colwill. They aren’t currently looking at another loan either," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Chelsea believe Colwill is going to develop into an elite-level centre-back. They really don’t want to lose him. There is currently a lot of centre-back competition at Chelsea, and it will be tough to please all players if Pochettino plays a back four. Chelsea also have less games due to not qualifying for European football."

Jacobs also said that the final decision regarding Colwill's future will be made by Pochettino.

"It wouldn’t surprise me if Pochettino assesses Colwill in pre-season, a bit like Mikel Arteta did with William Saliba when he returned from his loan spell at Marseille last summer. And if all goes according to plan, I can see Colwill getting some instant game time to prove himself," said Jacobs.

He added:

“The only way a move would be possible is if Colwill forces it, and even then nothing is guaranteed. Chelsea are not offering any encouragement whatsoever to suitors. Colwill is a big part of their future plans.”

With Thiago Silva in the twilight of his career and Kalidou Koulibaly linked with an exit, Colwill could be the future at Stamford Bridge.

