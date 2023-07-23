Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Kylian Mbappe; Moises Caicedo backed to force Stamford Bridge move, and more - July 23, 2023

Chelsea are working to use the summer to streamline their squad. The London giants finished 12th in the Premier League last campaign and will not play in Europe next season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Paris Saint-Germain top scorer Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has been backed to force a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 23, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to RMC Sport.

The French forward’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs out in a year. The player has announced that he won’t sign a new deal, and the Parisians will look to offload him this year if he maintains his stance. Real Madrid remain the frontrunners for the 24-year-old, but there are multiple clubs tracking the player.

The Blues have their eyes on Mbappe as they look to improve their attack ahead of the new campaign. The London giants are considering a move for the 24-year-old but are likely to face stiff competition for his signature.

Mauricio Pochettino’s presence in the dugout could give them an advantage in the race, but Chelsea are yet to submit a concrete bid for the Frenchman.

Moises Caicedo backed to force Stamford Bridge move

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons it’s only a matter of time before Moises Caicedo begins to push for a move to Chelsea.

The Blues are hot on the heels of the 21-year-old, who has agreed personal terms with the club. However, talks with Brighton & Hove Albion haven’t progressed smoothly, with the Seagulls reportedly demanding an exorbitant sum for the Ecuadorian.

The London giants have already seen two bids for Caicedo rejected this summer, with none of them matching Brighton’s valuation of the player. Jones told Give Me Sport that he backs Caicedo to submit a transfer request if the saga continues to drag on.

“If they have actually now made two bids for Caicedo, both of which are absolutely nowhere near his valuation, I can just see Brighton saying, 'we're not going to talk to you anymore. If this is how you're going to disrespect us, then we won't speak to you anymore'," said Jones.

He continued:

“The flip side to this is that Caicedo might actually push for a move now. If Caicedo feels that this is a fair offer, then there is a possibility that we get towards the stage where he looks to make a transfer request because he was told by the club back in January that they would sell him this summer.”

Jones added that Declan Rice’s blockbuster move to Arsenal might have contributed to a hike in Caicedo’s price tag.

"Obviously, in that time, Brighton feel that his value has gone up. But that's not for any reason apart from Declan Rice. That's the only reason. Caicedo didn't suddenly hit new levels in the last four months of last season - he was still at that same, good level,” said Jones.

He concluded:

“That's what I'll be interested in now. Brighton could say, 'that's it. We're not going to talk anymore'. But then Caicedo, I imagine, will have his say on the situation because he wants to leave."

Caicedo could help Chelsea deal with the departure of N’Golo Kante this summer.

Blues planning to offload two more senior players

Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea remain determined to offload Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Marseille this month. Ziyech was close to a move to Saudi Arabia before the transfer broke down in the eleventh hour due to a failed medical.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku’s future also remains in doubt after Inter Milan withdrew their interest, but Juventus remain interested in the Belgian. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants are keen to trim their squad ahead of the new season.

"It’s absolutely normal for Chelsea to proceed with sales. It was already decided in March/April. They had too many players.

"They don’t play in Europe next season, and so it makes no sense to have 35 players. This was the plan. ... I think, after Auba, we still have to follow Ziyech and Lukaku situations because Chelsea want them out," wrote Romano.

Pochettino is looking to work with a smaller squad next season.