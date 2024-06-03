Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing La Liga star; club confident of Michael Olise move, and more - June 3, 2024

Chelsea are working to improve their squad over the summer after another unimpressive season. The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League, so changes are in order ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the London giants are interested in Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles. Elsewhere, the club are confident of securing the services of Michael Olise this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 3, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Alvaro Valles

Alvaro Valles

Chelsea have set their sights on Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, according to The Mirror. The Blues are in the market for a new No. 1 this year. Robert Sanchez has failed to impress since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to return from his loan spell with Real Madrid. However, the 29-year-old isn't expected to stay. Djordje Petrovic, meanwhile, is only considered a backup option.

The London giants have identified Valles as an option to address the issue. The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive season with Las Palmas, registering nine clean sheets from 37 games. The Spaniard's contract expires in 2025, but the La Liga side are ready to let him go this year.

Enzo Maresca, who is all set to take charge at Stamford Bridge, reportedly wants a ball playing goalkeeper. Valles could be a perfect fit for the role and is unlikely to cost a fortune either.

Blues confident of Michael Olise move

Michael Olise

Chelsea are confident of winning the race for Michael Olise, according to club insider Simon Phillips. The French forward is a much sought-after man this summer following a series of impressive outings for Crystal Palace.

Olise missed much of the 2023-24 season due to injuries but still registered 10 goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are working to bring the 22-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

However, in his column for Substact, Phillips saaid that the Blues are convinced that Olise will prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.

“I’m hearing more and more winger noise from sources, and the two names I’m hearing the most is Michael Olise and Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United,” wrote Phillips.

He continued:

“Olise is a long-term club target now with Joe Shields driving the move. A second source has now added more confidence that Olise will pick Chelsea over Manchester United, following on from my top source saying that last week. We will have to see how that one unfolds in the next days/weeks.”

Olise's contract with the Eagles runs till 2027.

Chelsea pushing for Benjamin Sesko, says journalist

Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea are eager to secure the services of Benjamin Sesko, according to Simon Phillips. The Blues are in the market for a new No. 9 following Nicolas Jackson's poor start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Sesko has popped up on their radar after a run of 18 goals and two assists from 42 games for RB Leipzig in the 2023-24 season. His efforts have earned him admirers at multiple clubs in Europe, including Arsenal.

In his column for Substact, Phillips said that the Blues are pushing the hardest to sign the 21-year-old.

“Once again, as I said last week, it is Benjamin Sesko who I am consistently hearing about with Chelsea.

"Arsenal like him too, but Chelsea have been pushing the hardest so far, as of today. Sesko is our preferred choice of striker target right now due to the lower cost and lower agent fees involved,” wrote Phillips.

He continued:

“There’s confidence building around this one, but nothing is done or close yet because Arsenal are also keen. I’ve also been told that no final decision has been signed off for the new striker yet, but Sesko is up there with the top priorities for that position.

"I’ve also heard that Tammy Abraham is still potentially in the frame, but this is still just seen as some tentative interest. Interest in Ivan Toney is also now described as tentative.”

Sesko could be a fine replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgian likely to permanently leave this summer.