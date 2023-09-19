Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Lautaro Martinez; Reece James could be tempted by Real Madrid move, and more - September 19, 2023

Chelsea invested heavily on the squad this summer but have failed to reap the benefits. Mauricio Pochettino took over the first team in July but has endured a difficult start to his reign at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Elsewhere, Blues right-back Reece James could be tempted by a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 19, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea are interested in Lautaro Martinez, according to Fichajes. The Argentinean has become the main man at Inter Milan since the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

Martinez is a long-term target for the Blues and was also linked with the club in the summer. A transfer failed to materialise, though, and the player ending up staying with the Nerazzurri.

However, it now appears that the London giants have revived their interest in the Argentinean. A new striker remains one of Pochettino’s most pressing needs, but a move for Martinez is almost impossible in January.

A transfer could see light of the day next summer, if Chelsea can convince Inter to sell Martinez. The Serie A giants have no desire to offload the player even though they're struggling to tie him down to a new deal. However, the Blues could get their man if they match Inter’s €150 million valuation of the 26-year-old.

Reece James could be tempted by Real Madrid move

Reece James could be tempted by a move to Real Madrid next summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The English full-back is a key figure at Chelsea and has emerged as one of the finest in his position in the league. His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the La Liga giants identifying him as a possible heir to Dani Carvajal.

Jones told Give Me Sport that James could consider joining Los Blancos if the Blues endure another difficult season.

“The Madrid interest in Reece James is nothing new. I know this has been there for a while now, and the player has been aware of it. But, currently, his complete focus has been on Chelsea, getting fit and emerging as a leader in this squad,” said Jones.

He continued:

“The only thing Chelsea should worry about is if this season goes badly. The player is committed, but if they have anything like a repeat of last term, and Madrid make the offer for James, he’s got a decision to make. Turning that down would not be easy.”

The 23-year-old was handed the armband at Stamford Bridge this summer and is under a long-term contract at the club.

Ivan Toney backed to excel at Stamford Bridge

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Ivan Toney would be a superb fit at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman has emerged as an option for Chelsea ahead of the winter. Pochettino remains keen to add a new No. 9 to his roster in January and has Toney on his agenda. The 27-year-old is currently suspended due to gambling offences but will be available for a transfer in the winter.

Brown told Give Me Sport that the Blues need a proven finisher and the Brentford striker fits the bill.

“It's clear that Chelsea need some proven firepower in the Premier League because it's not currently working. They're creating chances, but they don't really have a proper finisher or someone that you can really rely on and be guaranteed to get 20 to 30 goals a season.

"Ivan Toney is probably in that bracket, so I think he would certainly be of interest to Chelsea and I think he'd be a great signing,” said Brown.

Toney could be a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who joined AS Roma on loan for the season.