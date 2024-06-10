Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Leeds United ace; club learn James Trafford price, and more - June 10, 2024

Chelsea are preparing to upgrade their squad before the start of the next season. The Blues appointed Enzo Maresca at the helm of first-team affairs earlier this month, after parting with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of May.

Meanwhile, the London giants are interested in Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville. Elsewhere, Burnley have set their asking price for goalkeeper James Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 10, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Crysencio Summerville, says Fabrizio Romano

Crysencio Summerville

Chelsea remain interested in Crysencio Summerville, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are looking to revamp their attack after an underwhelming campaign and have set their sights on the 22-year-old.

Summerville enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 season with Leeds United, registering 21 goals and 10 assists in 49 outings across competitions. His efforts weren't enough to earn Leeds promotion to the Premier League, though, so the player is expected to take the next step in his career this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Liverpool also have their eyes on the Dutch forward.

“Liverpool and Chelsea have both been scouting Crysencio Summerville for months, but then in terms of negotiations, nothing has started yet,” wrote Romano

He continued:

“Talk of the Reds no longer being interested in the winger can’t be true as it is still early for this transfer. The appreciation from both clubs is still there, so we have to see if they decide to approach Leeds for Summerville at some point during the transfer window.”

Summerville is under contract at Elland Road till 2026.

Blues learn James Trafford price

James Trafford

Burnley want £30 million to part ways with James Trafford this summer, according to The Sun. Chelsea are looking for a new goalkeeper this year amid Robert Sanchez's struggles. The Spanish custodian was roped in last summer from Brighton & Hove Albion but has failed to convince at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are looking to kick in a new era under Enzo Maresca, and Trafford has been identified as a target this summer. The two worked together during their time at Manchester City.

The London giants are willing to offer £20 million for the 21-year-old, who is also wanted by Newcastle United. The Englishman is under contract at Turf Moor till 2027, but with the club relegated to the Championship, he could be on the move this summer.

Former player advises Aston Villa to sign Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Conor Gallagher could be a fine addition to Unai Emery's squad at Aston Villa. The English midfielder was an indispensable part of Chelsea's first XI in the 2023-24 season, registering seven goals and nine assists in 50 games across competitions.

However, Gallagher's contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2025, but he hasn't been handed a new contract yet. Recent reports have suggested that the Blues are ready to let him go, as his departure could help them comply to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy backed Gallagher to be a hit at Villa Park.

“I wouldn’t be surprised (if he wanted to leave). I think he would be a brilliant signing for Aston Villa, and it would be good value.

"I’ve been a little critical of his end product. That isn’t his strength although he can get in the box and score a goal. He was dropping in a bit deeper last season, and he was absolutely terrific," said Murphy.

The London giants have reportedly set a £50 million price tag on Gallagher, which Murphy believes represents good value for money.

“When you look at some of the amounts being paid for players, £50m for Conor Gallagher ... superb athlete, always fit, you know what you get, can play different positions," said Murphy.

He continued:

“It’s an upgrade on what Villa have got and he would be playing Champions League football, and I think the fans would love him, not that the Chelsea fans don’t. I think for Villa it would be really good value and a statement. I think it’s a perfect player for Aston Villa.”

Gallagher is also wanted at Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

