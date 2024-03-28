Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Leny Yoro, Raheem Sterling wants to stay, and more - March 28, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Premier League tie against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, March 30. The Blues are 11th in the league after 27 games and cannot afford to drop points against the Lancashire club.

Meanwhile, the London giants are interested in Leny Yoro. Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling has no desire to leave the club just yet.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 28, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Leny Yoro, says Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are interested in Leny Yoro, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French defender has caught the eye with Lille this season, registering 35 appearances across competitions. The Blues are looking for Thiago Silva's replacement, with the ageing defender expected to leave this summer. Yoro has apparently been identified as an option, although Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also in the race.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the London giants haven't initiated contact to sign the 18-year-old yet.

The reality is that the situation is still the same as I’ve been mentioning for months – Real Madrid are seriously pushing for Yoro, while PSG will do their best because they already wanted Yoro last January. Chelsea are following the situation, but there are no concrete talks, nothing else. Despite what may have been written elsewhere, I’m not sure there’s much to report here for now," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, I see Chelsea busy with centre-backs in the summer. There will be movements in that position, priority to the outgoings and then Chelsea will consider incomings but that could be one more position to follow in the summer. There is nothing concrete yet in terms of negotiations, as far as I know.”

Trevoh Chalobah is also likely to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Raheem Sterling wants to stay

Raheem Sterling has blown hot and cold so far at Stamford Bridge

Raheem Sterling is not planning to leave this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English forward has blown hot and cold since arriving from Manchester City a few summers ago. He remains heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Chelsea also expected to improve their attack this year.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs insisted that there's no interest in the 29-year-old from the Middle East right now.

"So, some reports had suggested that Sterling would be sold to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal interested. My understanding is there's been no Saudi approach for this summer, and that Sterling doesn't want to go to Saudi Arabia. There was one informal approach from Saudi Arabia last summer and Sterling respectfully but immediately said he wasn't interested and nothing came of it," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Nothing's changed in Sterling's mind. He likes living in London. He relishes the Chelsea project and thinks that it will pay off sooner rather than later, and he wants to be a part of that. So there's no problem between Sterling and Chelsea. The challenge for Sterling is just to try and get the fan base back on side. And obviously, to do that, he has to start scoring."

Sterling has registered eight goals and 10 assists from 36 outings across competitions for the London giants.

Malo Gusto happy at Stamford Bridge

Malo Gusto has been impressive this season

Malo Gusto has revealed that he has settled in well with Chelsea. The French right-back arrived at Stamford Bridge from Lyon in the summer of 2023 and initially struggled for game time. However, Reece James' injury woes has proven to be a boon for the 20-year-old, who has been a regular feature under Mauricio Pochettino of late. Gusto has appeared 29 times across competitions this campaign, setting up eight goals.

Speaking to Eurosport, Gusto added that he is delighted to have joined the London giants.

"There’s a lot of French people, but even the club is great and has done everything so that I can really get on with things. Honestly, I’m really happy with my choice. We’re a young team. We know it’s taken a bit of time to gel. Now we’re working daily to create a united group. We know it’s been a bit better over the past few games, so we’re trying to keep that going," said Gusto.

Gusto could become a mainstay in Mauricio Pochettino's team next season amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of James.