Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Lorran; club want new striker in January, and more - September 30, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to lock horns with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday (October 2) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are in good spirits following their win over Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek in their EFL Cup opener.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Flamengo attacker Lorran. Elsewhere, the London giants are looking for a new striker in January. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 30:

Chelsea eyeing Lorran

Chelsea are interested in Brazilian attacking midfielder Lorran, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues remain keen to address their faltering attack in the winter and are eyeing multiple targets. Lorran has caught the eye with Flamengo, and his efforts have caused a stir in the Premier League. Apart from the London giants, Manchester United are also keeping a close eye on the 17-year-old.

Both clubs have sent scouts to watch the Brazilian in action and could attempt to prise the player away in 2024. Lorran is highly rated at Flamengo and has a €50 million release clause.

Chelsea might have to trigger the option to get their man, with the Brazilian side under no pressure to sell Lorran. The Blues will also have to see off stiff competition from the Red Devils for the 17-year-old.

Blues want new striker in January

Chelsea are prioritising a move for a new striker in January, according to Football Insider.

The Blues have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, despite investing nearly £450 million on their squad over the summer. Injuries to key players have hurt their chances, while attack has been identified as an area of concern. The London giants have one win in six Premier League games and have scored just five league goals this season.

Christopher Nkunku's absence due to injury has hurt Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, while Nicolas Jackson has failed to hit the ground running. Chelsea are keen to address the situation in January, with Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen among the players linked.

Mauricio Pochettino updates on Ben Chilwell injury

Ben Chilwell is likely to miss the upcoming games due to injury.

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Ben Chilwell could be out of action for a while after picking up an injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek.

The Englishman has been used out of position in an attacking role this season and has done quite well. As such, his absence could be a big blow for Chelsea.

Speaking to the press, as cited by ESPN, Pochettino is hopeful that Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke would be available against Fulham.

"I think it is bad news, what the doctor told me is not a good thing. It looks a bad injury so we will assess in the next days and we will see the period he is going to be absent from the squad.

"We are really sad about the news about Ben. The time(scale) is difficult to say now. The doctor will tell us, and the club will communicate,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

"I hope that maybe Carney, and of course Noni (Madueke) also, after his issue when he came back from the national team, he's getting ready. I hope that these two players will maybe be available for selection on Monday."

Pochettino added that he's working on his tactics against the Cottagers to address the absence of Nicolas Jackson, who will miss the game due to suspension.

“We have a few options, to play with a striker and without a striker. We need to assess the whole squad after the game, things appear after 48 hours, and we need to see how they are and how they recover from Wednesday.

"The most important thing is to adapt. The squad needs to find a way to perform. That is the most important,” said Pochettino.

Jackson scored the only goal of the game against the Seagulls in midweek.