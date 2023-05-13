Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Manuel Ugarte; club willing to let Thiago Silva leave, and more - May 13, 2023

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (May 13) in the Premier League. A Raheem Sterling brace wasn’t enough, as Frank Lampard’s men failed to pick up all three points.

Meanwhile, the Blues are eyeing Manuel Ugarte. Elsewhere, the London giants are willing to let defender Thiago Silva return to Brazil. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 13, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Manuel Ugarte, according to Jornal de Noticias via Sport Witness.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has been very impressive for Sporting this season. His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues expected to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer. The club invested a fortune in Enzo Fernandez in January but remain keen to bring in an enforcer to help the Argentinean florish.

Ugarte has popped up on their radar, and the London giants are planning to move for the player at the end of the season. However, there’s a rush for the player’s signature already, with Newcastle United and Liverpool also linked with the 22-year-old.

The Uruguayan reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his contract, but it's unclear how much Sporting are going to demand for him.

Blues willing to let Thiago Silva leave

Thiago Silva could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are ready to allow Thiago Silva to leave if he wishes to return to Brazil this summer, according to The Telegraph.

The 38-year-old has been one of the club's most consistent players this season and has held his own amid a turbulent campaign. He signed a new deal with the Blues earlier this year that will keep him at Stamford Bridge till next summer.

However, Silva has been linked with a return to his boyhood club Fluminense recently. Should the player wish to rejoin the Brazilian side, the London giants will not stand in his way. The player has served the club well so far but will turn 39 this September and is eventually expected to drop down the pecking order.

Burnley backed to sign Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku could be on the move this summer.

Former Liverpool striker reckons Burnley could be tempted to move for Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgian forward is on loan at Inter Milan and is due to return to Chelsea at the end of the season. However, the 30-year-old is unlikely to last the summer at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that the London giants have to cut their losses this summer and could cash in on Lukaku.

“I just cannot see how the Blues can reintegrate Lukaku back into their squad next season; they have to cut their losses and get rid this summer. Although his reputation may have suffered following his public fallout with Chelsea, he will still have a lot of suitors,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“He’s only 29 years old, could be playing in a Champions League final next month, and Chelsea will know they stand no chance of getting back the £98m they paid Inter Milan for him two years ago.”

Collymore also said that Vincent Kompany’s good relationship with Lukaku could help the Clarets secure his services.

“If he fancies staying in the Premier League, apart from potentially being offered to West Ham in a part-ex deal for Rice, I wonder if Vincent Kompany may ask the Burnley board to have a go,” said Collymore.

He concluded:

“Kompany knows Lukaku very well, not only from playing against him in the Premier League but also from their time representing Belgium. I’m not saying it will happen, but I could definitely see the newly promoted club trying something really ambitious.”

Lukaku has ten goals and five assists in 30 games across competitions this season for the Nerazzurri.

